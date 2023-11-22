Mark Woods: Are Jacksonville drivers worst in America? Survey says ...

When Mia was learning how to drive, preparing to go from cones in a driver-ed parking lot to navigating the streets of Jacksonville, her mother gave her some advice.

“It’s a team sport,” she said.

Toni explained that when we’re out on the road, we shouldn’t view others as opponents. We’re teammates. And we all have to work together, doing things like obeying laws, using turn signals, merging onto highways, moving over for emergency vehicles, and so on.

While that probably always has been an idealistic analogy, these days it sure feels like if you frame it in those terms — if it is indeed a team sport — we’re losing. Big time.

I mean, even if you set the bar fairly low — like, for instance, saying drivers shouldn’t be shooting at each other — we’re losing.

Last month we had a couple of headline-making road-rage incidents in Jacksonville. One involved the drivers of a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Nissan Murano SUV, both with passengers in their vehicles, speeding and braking erratically on U.S. 1 near Callahan. A witness described it as a “cat-and-mouse game.” Only in this version of the game, Tom and Jerry end up pulling out handguns, firing away and injuring a child in each vehicle.

The other happened on southbound I-295 near Beach Boulevard. Police say they believe it began with one driver not allowing another to merge into a lane — and ended with the driver of a BMW firing seven shots at the other vehicle, then speeding away.

Those are the extreme examples. But it feels like in general drivers are getting worse, more impatient.

'Home to America's worst drivers'

Earlier this year, a study by Clever Move ranked the cities with the worst drivers, using metrics like traffic fatalities, uninsured drivers in the state and auto repair shops per 100,000 residents.

Jacksonville, it declared, “is home to America’s worst drivers.”

I’m not sure I buy this. And not just because the same study said New York City has the best drivers in America. When we moved to Jacksonville after living and attempting to drive in South Florida, I was amused by people here complaining about the traffic and drivers. Since then, though, it feels like our traffic and drivers have gotten worse — to the point where I scoffed when I saw another study this year that ranked Jacksonville as the 10th best place in America to drive.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities using 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness” — things like cost of vehicle ownership, traffic, quality of roads and accident likelihood.

The “driver-friendliness” metrics did not, as best I can tell, include how many times a driver uses a one-finger turn signal.

According to Forbes, there’s a reason people in Jacksonville are on edge: We have the third “hardest commute” in America, behind only Nashville and Charlotte.

While the average commute time — 25.6 minutes — was far from the worst, we ranked low in other areas. Percentage of households without access to a car. Walkability. Public transit.

All the studies and statistics aside, it just feels like I'm often surrounded by bad drivers — some who think they’re on the set of “Fast & Furious,” and others who are crawling so slowly that they’re making everyone furious.

I, of course, am always driving exactly the right speed.

As George Carlin once said: “Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”

A few years ago AAA released a report that said most of us think we’re good drivers, or at least above average. It said that 73 percent of American drivers consider themselves “better-than-average drivers” — and that men, in particular, are confident in their skills, with 80 percent considering their driving skills better than average.

It brings to mind Garrison Keillor’s fictional Lake Wobegone, “where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above average.”

Surveying our transportation priorities

What would you say our long-term transportation priorities should be?

That’s basically what the North Florida TPO — the independent regional transportation planning agency for Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties — is asking people. It’s conducting a Long Range Transportation Plan initial survey through the end of the month. The goal is to better understand how area residents use transportation and what we’d say should be our priorities.

I’ve written often about how I’d like to see us strive to be a better city for transportation beyond vehicles, for walking and biking. I’d like to see road improvements. And as illustrated again and again, that doesn’t necessarily mean bigger, wider roads. Often that only exacerbates issues.

In general, particularly during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, we all (myself included) should think about how we drive and strive to follow my wife's advice and think of it as a team sport. Preferably one — and again, this is a low bar — that doesn’t lead to roadway shootouts.

mwoods@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4212

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Studies say Jacksonville home of best, worst of driving