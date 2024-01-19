Mark Woods: Never mind resign to run. It's time for DeSantis to resign from running.

A year ago the question wasn’t whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was going to run for president.

It was when he was going to make it official, how he would announce it, and if he would be breaking Florida’s “resign to run” law.

The Florida Legislature answered that last question first, passing a bill that sponsors said clarified the existing law and allowed DeSantis to legally run for president without submitting his resignation.

On May 24, 2023, DeSantis signed the bill into law, then hours later went on what was still known as Twitter, with its owner Elon Musk, to announce the presidential run.

The glitch-filled rollout turned out to be a sign of things to come. And not just for the social media platform.

X marked the beginning of the end of a presidential campaign that — to borrow the phrase used by Musk’s SpaceX after its massive Starship rocket exploded — experienced “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

It’s a campaign that has made Jeb! — the 2016 run of a former Florida governor punctuated with an exclamation point and a “please clap” moment — seem like a quaint flashback to simpler, saner times.

After poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire, Bush forged on, pouring his money and efforts into South Carolina — where he garnered less than 8 percent of the vote, then called it quits.

It appears that DeSantis, who in New Hampshire is polling in numbers lower than the temperature, also will continue on, and also will be faced with reality after South Carolina.

But there are some big differences, starting with this: Jeb Bush was a former Florida governor.

In theory, DeSantis is still governor of Florida, although sometimes you wouldn’t know it from how he has governed — consistently, desperately trying to make national news — or by how much time he has spent elsewhere, saying that while he “was geographically raised” in Florida, he feels deeply connected to Ohio, Pennsylvania or wherever he happens to be at that moment.

At this point, DeSantis’ next campaign pledge should be this: If he can’t even reach double digits Tuesday in New Hampshire — a state where Republican politics tend to mirror the GOP nationally more than Iowa — he will return to Florida.

He will resign from running for president.

He will spend his time running this state.

Resign-to-run in Florida

Only a handful of states — Florida, Georgia, Texas, Hawaii, Arizona — have resign-to-run laws. In 2007, Florida repealed its law when then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist was on John McCain’s shortlist for running mates. In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott signed a law that reactivated the resignation requirement. In 2023, DeSantis signed the law that ensured it didn’t apply to him or, at least for now, any future governor who runs for president.

Which leads to the question: Should we have a resign-to-run law?

Before you answer, you have to think of it in terms beyond the moment. If you’re a Democrat, in theory, there might come a time when Florida has a Democratic governor. It hasn’t happened in this century. But the last century was full of them. So maybe by the 22nd century …

I’ve never felt there was a need for resign-to-run laws. But if ever there were a compelling argument for one, it’s the campaign DeSantis has run.

It isn’t just how much time DeSantis spent out of the state; proudly visiting all 99 counties in Iowa; holding a televised town hall event in New Hampshire; going to Georgia for a debate with the California governor; meeting with voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania; telling sports fans in New England that sports fans in Florida just don’t have the same kind of passion; and on and on.

All of that time away from Florida was one thing. But long before he started running for president, he was running for president. So much of his words, deeds and policies clearly were designed to make national news, get some time on Fox News, and have his name talked about across the country.

There are many examples, from Disney to DEI, but the most blatant might be the migrant flights.

DeSantis used Florida taxpayer money to round up migrants and fly them to Massachusetts and California.

Migrants in Texas. Flown to Martha’s Vineyard and Sacramento. Paid for by Floridians. Leading to even more taxpayer dollars going to law firms for the legal battles that followed.

That wasn’t about running Florida.

That was about running for president, owning the libs, creating backlash, and using that backlash to build support.

To a degree, this and more worked. Before DeSantis even announced he was running for president, he did get lots of attention and raise hundreds of millions of dollars. And he went through it and multiple campaign restarts to finish second in Iowa, 20 points behind Donald Trump, with even bleaker prospects for Tuesday in New Hampshire.

When he went on the stage in Des Moines — “We got our ticket punched out of Iowa,” he declared — the crowd chanted, “Ron! Ron! Ron!”

Or at least that’s how some political reporters in Iowa described the scene. With the exclamation points.

From afar in Florida, it had fading echoes of Jeb! Jeb! Jeb!

Some pundits have said DeSantis’ campaign imploded in spectacular fashion. I prefer to say it experienced “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

A year ago the question was: When was the Florida governor going to finally announce he was running for president? Just weeks into 2024, that has turned into another seemingly inevitable one: When is he finally going to not be running for president?

mwoods@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4212

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should resign from running for president