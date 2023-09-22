Mark Woods: NFL keeps ignoring easy way to keep Jaguars fans cooler in September

In Florida, the start of fall often is little more than a note on a calendar and a hope that by Halloween we’ll stop sweating. But earlier this week, when I thought I felt a tiny hint of something in the air, I looked at the forecast and saw numbers we haven’t seen in a long time: 60s.

The temperature still will rise to nearly 90 degrees Sunday, though — in about the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' game against the Houston Texans.

For the second consecutive Sunday, the Jaguars are kicking off a game at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m.

Beat the heat: Where Jaguars fans can find the coolest spots at EverBank Stadium

Last weekend, during the Jaguars’ home opener, a thermometer on the field reached nearly 120 degrees. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said that more than 100 people were treated at the game, most for heat-related illness, and 36 were taken to the hospital.

Three dozen people went to an NFL game and ended up at a hospital.

When this made news, it led one fan to use social media to say that while he supports a stadium renovation that could include a roof, heat at Jaguars games is old news.

“The heat at the Jaguars ballgame was real,” wrote Lenny Curry, the former mayor, on the platform formerly known as Twitter. “But it's not a new story. Was there and got a nice tan. All the news around this is noise. We need to get a deal done. This problem is almost 30 years old. Don't report like it's new.”

To a degree, he is right. This problem isn’t new. Neither is a solution, one that doesn’t require a state-of-the-art roof. It could be done overnight. Wouldn’t even cost taxpayers a dime.

It involves something that has been around for even longer than 30 years — something that is terrifically effective at reducing heat.

A setting sun.

I’m admittedly a fair-weathered football fan, one who was happy to watch last week’s game from my living room. But I’ve said before that if the NFL truly cared about the fans who actually pay to go to games — more than it cares about the TV ratings and revenue generated by the fans sitting at home — then it wouldn’t schedule 1 p.m. kickoffs in Florida in September.

It would move those games to the 4 p.m. or later.

This year Florida’s three NFL teams — the Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — play five home games in September. Four of those games kick off at 1 p.m. The Bucs, at least, play their next game on Monday Night Football. And the Dolphins’ renovated stadium has a roof for shade. So what Jaguars fans are experiencing this September, in a year when the earth keeps breaking temperature records, feels worthy of a remake of the old Jacksonville Suns song.

Football’s never been hotter …

But, hey, you can get a nice tan.

In stark contrast to the Jaguars’ back-to-back 1 p.m. kickoffs is what is happening in college football in Florida this year — with schedules full of September games that take advantage of that old-fashioned cooling device known as “sunset.”

The state’s Division I football teams are playing 25 games in Florida this month (plus an Aug. 31 season opener for UCF). Only one of those games starts before 3 p.m. — Stetson’s noon kickoff Saturday against Butler — and 19 start at 6 p.m. or later.

The University of Florida has three home games this month — all kicking off at 7 p.m. or later.

Florida State played two games in state this month — one in Orlando kicked off at 7:30 p.m., one in Tallahassee at 8:30 p.m.

Miami played three homes games in September — two started at 7:30 p.m., one at 3:30 p.m.

UCF has played its first two home games at 7 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — and will kick off against Baylor on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.

It isn’t that the big college programs get to pick their kickoff times. As an administrator from one of the schools told me this week, “Television still rules the roost.” But the schools do let their conference partners know what seems fairly obvious: their fans would prefer not to have games in midday September when the “feels like” temperature is somewhere between “I-95 asphalt” and “surface of the sun.”

And, as illustrated by this year’s schedule, it is possible to avoid that.

This doesn’t mean that next year the Gators are guaranteed of avoiding a September kickoff that makes an actual Florida swamp seem cool compared to The Swamp. But at least this year none of the big five teams in Florida had a September home game that kicked off before 3:30 p.m.

Yes, your typical college conference — if there is such a thing anymore — has a multitude of options for where and when to show games, from traditional network to streaming. The NFL has a more rigid TV gameplan. But when the schedule is created, it still should be possible to shift a 1 p.m. game to later. Maybe move a 4 p.m. game from up north to earlier. Or instead of having Houston (which has an air-conditioned stadium) come to Jacksonville in September and Jacksonville go to Houston in late November, flip-flop those games.

I know, this is all crazy talk.

While it’s unlikely NFL owners would be willing to push for such measures to help fans beat the heat, here’s what they most certainly would approve: Jacksonville using nearly $1 billion in public money to renovate EverBank Stadium and add a roof.

This isn’t to say we shouldn’t do a renovation, or that if we do, it shouldn’t include some sort of roof.

When Jaguars President Mark Lamping went around the city, pitching the stadium renovation to fans at community “huddles,” he talked about how a roof could do more than reduce heat for early-season games. He talked about how it will protect fans from rain and lightning. And how it will be good for more than NFL games and fans. This is part of the conversation that will continue in coming months.

This is to say that even if we do a renovation, it won’t start by next September. So Jaguars fans could again be facing an old problem. One the NFL could fix it with an even older solution.

mwoods@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4212

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: NFL puts Jaguars fans on hot seats again