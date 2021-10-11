'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on Sunday night that Democrats could face a nightmare scenario in 2024 if Republicans control the House and Donald Trump runs again for president.

“We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” Hasan said. “Almost every day, Republicans pass more voter suppression laws. They purge more and more election officials and they entrench the Big Lie that the election was stolen.”

Hasan also played a supercut video of Republican leaders repeating those talking points and vowing more changes ahead of the next presidential election. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House’s second-ranking Republican, even falsely claimed that some states didn’t follow the Constitution during last year’s election.

“It’s the words of GOP Congressman Steve Scalise there that are the most chilling to me,” Hasan said. “He’s carefully foreshadowing what the GOP position is likely to be come 2024.”

Hasan said the Republican goal was to ensure that GOP-led state legislatures will have the power to ignore their states’ election results and certify their own electors instead.

“Mark my words: If Donald Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee and Republicans control the House of Representatives, they will not certify a Democratic victory in 2024,” Hasan said.

See more in his Sunday night monologue:

"Mark my words: if Donald Trump is the 2024 presidential nominee, and the Republicans control the House of Representatives, they will not certify a Democratic victory in 2024."



🚨🚨🚨



From my @MSNBC opening monologue tonight:pic.twitter.com/dgGwEY6vFg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.