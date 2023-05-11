Mark Zuckerberg should compensate British scam victims, banks demand

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York, Oct. 25, 2019. Zuckerberg competed in his first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament this past weekend, taking home two medals. - Mark Lennihan/AP

Technology giants are allowing scammers to run rampant on social media and must be made to reimburse fraud victims, banks have said.

The likes of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, companies which form part of Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire, have been accused of facilitating the UK’s scam epidemic.

Banks reported almost three million cases of fraud last year, with victims losing a total £1.2bn. Some 78pc of fraud cases started online.

Consumers lost more than £485m in 2022 to authorised push payment fraud, where a scammer tricks someone into transferring money, according to the banking trade body UK Finance.

Nearly 80pc of these cases originated from online sources, an analysis of 59,000 such scams revealed.

This comes days after bank TSB said that eight in 10 scams suffered by its customers could be traced back to Meta’s platforms.

UK Finance, which represents the banking and financial services, said tech giants must do more to prevent scams from happening in the first place.

Relying on banks to reimburse victims gives social media platforms “that facilitate the majority of fraud” no financial incentive to stop fraudsters, the group said.

David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “If we're going to have a position where people are reimbursed, it seems fair that the tech companies ought to be part of that because, ultimately, they are currently profiting from the generation of this fraud, and that cannot be right.”

The trade body’s calls echo Suella Braverman’s plans to block fraud “at source”.

Last week the Home Secretary unveiled a new strategy to combat scams, which she said cost the UK nearly £7bn a year.

Errant technology firms and social media platforms that fail to prevent fraud on their sites will face fines of up to 10pc of their global turnover under the new laws currently being considered by the House of Lords.

However, experts have said the Government’s anti-fraud strategy – which includes a ban on cold calls promoting financial products and a clampdown on mass texting technology – does not go far enough.

Meanwhile, the Online Safety Bill, which is meant to herald a crackdown on fraudulent online advertising, has been subject to repeated delays and amendments.

Rocio Concha, of consumer organisation Which?, said: “If the Government is serious about its fraud strategy, the Online Safety Bill must provide meaningful protections against the deluge of online advertising fraud we all face on some of the world’s most popular social media sites and search engines – and it needs to be passed into law without delay.”

Banks also warned the rise of artificial intelligence could lead to an explosion of even more sophisticated scams harnessing the likes of ChatGPT and voice cloning. Last year saw a rise in scammers using “social engineering” to trick consumers into giving up one-time passwords and log in details, UK Finance said, fuelling a huge 97pc increase in card ID fraud.

Mr Postings said: “I have concerns about the ability of AI to be able to spoof people even more successfully than is currently the case through voice changes, and maybe even face changes on video calls,” but added the technology was still “a long way off”.

The Payment Systems Regulator is currently consulting on proposals that would force banks themselves to reimburse victims of certain types of fraud, but this has also been delayed until 2024.

This delay has been called “unacceptable” by the Treasury committee, an influential group of MPs, who have warned the system should be implemented no later than the end of 2023.

On average only 59pc of APP scams result in a bank reimbursing the victim, data show.

A spokesman for Meta said: “We don’t want anyone to fall victim to these criminals which is why our platforms have systems to block scams, financial services advertisers now have to be authorised by the financial regulator and we run consumer awareness campaigns on how to spot fraudulent behaviour.

“People can also report this content in a few simple clicks and we work with the police to support their investigations.”

