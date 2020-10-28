Mark Zuckerberg delays Big Tech hearing over 'connection issues'

(Independent)

In a humorous twist of irony, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had trouble connecting remotely to his hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday, forcing an irked Chairman Roger Wicker to recess the hearing for two minutes.

“At this point, we are unable to make contact with Mister Mark Zuckerberg. We are told by Facebook staff that he is alone and attempting to connect with this hearing and that they are requesting a five-minute recess at this point to see if that connection can be made. I think this is a most interesting development,” Mr Wicker said, suppressing his annoyance that the CEO of one of the biggest tech companies in the world was experiencing technical difficulties dialing into the hearing.

"But we’re going to accommodate the request of Facebook employees and see if within five minutes we can make contact and proceed. So at this point, I’ll declare a five-minute recess,” Mr Wicker, Republican of Mississippi, said, banging the chairman’s gavel.

Within two minutes, Mr Wicker resumed the hearing, saying the committee had “success” connecting with the Facebook CEO.

“I was able to hear the other opening statements. I was just having trouble connecting myself,” Mr Zuckerberg explained.

“I know the feeling, Mr Zuckerberg,” Mr Wicker joked.