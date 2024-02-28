Mark Zuckerberg discusses AI risks with Japan PM Fumio Kishida

[Source]

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed artificial intelligence (AI) with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday during a stop on his ongoing tour in Asia and amid his company's push for dominance in the AI sector.

Zuckerberg meets Kishida: According to Japanese government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi, Zuckerberg spoke about the status of AI technological advancement and the risks associated with generative AI.

“We had a good, productive conversation about AI and the future of technology,” the 39-year-old tech billionaire told Japanese reporters in Tokyo. “I'm really excited for the work that is happening here in Japan.”

However, the details of the meeting between Zuckerberg and Kishida have not been released.

Trending on NextShark: 240-million-year-old 'Chinese dragon' fossil discovered in southern China

Meta’s pledge: Generative AI, exemplified by OpenAI's ChatGPT, can rapidly produce text, images and audio from simple prompts. While it is revolutionary, the technology also comes with negative consequences.

Meta, along with other major tech firms, recently pledged to combat deceptive AI content ahead of global elections. Tech companies had also reached a consensus to adopt a shared watermarking standard to label images produced by AI applications like ChatGPT, Meta's Llama, Microsoft's Copilot and Google's Gemini.

Zuckerberg’s Japan trip: Zuckerberg’s meeting with Kishida comes after his mini-vacation in Japan, wherein he went skiing with his family and learned about sword-making from a master craftsman. He also scheduled a two-day gathering with Meta developers in Tokyo to delve into discussions regarding Quest virtual reality headsets and Llama.

Trending on NextShark: Watch: Hearts melt as senior Singapore couple reunite with daughter, grandkids for Lunar New Year

Meetings in South Korea: On Tuesday, Zuckerberg arrived in Seoul, where he met with the CEO of LG Electronics to discuss extended reality (XR) projects. According to local reports, Meta is working in partnership with LG to create a high-end headset, aiming to compete with Apple's Vision Pro. Zuckerberg also met with the head of Samsung Electronics to explore potential collaborations within AI memory chips and XR businesses. The American tech executive is still expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Last stop in Asia: On Thursday, Zuckerberg will leave for India to attend a three-day, pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani, billionaire and Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son. The occasion will begin on March 1.

Companies like Meta and Google have made substantial investments, totaling billions of dollars, in Mumbai-based Reliance Industries' digital arm, Jio Platforms. This strategic move is aimed at positioning Jio Platforms to compete with major players like Amazon and Walmart in India's expansive e-commerce market.

Trending on NextShark: 70-year-old grandfather from China amazes with his physique and fitness routine

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!