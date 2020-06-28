Mark Zuckerberg had $7 billion wiped off his fortune as advertisers boycott Facebook. He's going to be just fine.

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Business Insider stories from executive editor Matt Turner. Please subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every Sunday.

Money talks. A flood of high-profile advertisers announced this week that they would boycott advertising on Facebook through July, responding to criticism of Facebook's inaction on hate speech. Facebook's stock fell 8% on Friday, wiping $7 billion off of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth.

The boycott has sent Facebook execs scrambling, with the social media giant's top ad exec on Friday sending a memo to advertisers promising an external audit of its safety tools and practices. Facebook also said Friday that it is going to start labeling posts from politicians that break its rules but are "newsworthy" enough to remain on the platform.

The boycott is another example of the increased willingness of big brands to take a stand, as they respond to pressure from their own employees and customers. But as Tanya Dua, Lauren Johnson, and Lucia Moses report, many of these advertisers didn't spend much with Facebook, and the boycott statements are temporary and vaguely written, which could make it easier to resume spending after July while winning goodwill in the meantime. From their story:

Most of Facebook's advertising comes from small companies that can't afford to turn off the channel. Smaller brands that join the boycott could risk losing up to 80% of their monthly revenue, said Devin Whitaker, director of performance marketing at ad agency Good Moose.

Meanwhile, advertisers like Coke can come off looking virtuous by pulling their ads with statements that increasingly upped the ante.

In addition, as Tanya, Lauren, and Lucia report, a lot of advertisers spend less in the summer and in an election year anyway because sales are slow and there's so much noise to break through. You can read their story here:

Facebook and advertisers are locked in an image war, and advertisers are winning

Tech's top dealmaker

Dakin Campbell and Casey Sullivan this week published a profile of Egon Durban, the co-CEO of private equity firm Silver Lake Partners who's a newly-minted billionaire drawing comparisons to Warren Buffett. As per their story, Durban, who made his name acquiring and then selling Skype, has rapidly become the lead dealmaker on investments spanning entertainment, media, and technology.

When Twitter shareholders demanded the ousting of its CEO, Jack Dorsey, Durban stepped in and put up $1 billion. The lead instigator, Elliott Management's Jesse Cohn, settled his campaign. And when home-for-rental company Airbnb faced a dropoff in business, Durban again pulled out his private-equity wallet.

Business Insider interviewed more than 40 people close to Durban and Silver Lake, including those who do or have worked directly with him and across from him, to get inside the media-shy firm and understand how Durban will drive its investment choices for years to come.