£57bn wiped off Meta as profits halve

5
Gareth Corfield
·3 min read
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive, looking glum - Meta profits, his company owner of Facebook, have sunk - Saul Loeb/AFP
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive, looking glum - Meta profits, his company owner of Facebook, have sunk - Saul Loeb/AFP

The owner of Facebook plunged by a fifth after a slump in profits stoked mounting scepticism over its attempts to build the “metaverse”.

Some $66bn (£57bn) was wiped off the valuation of Meta on Wednesday after profits more than halved amid a slowdown in tech stocks.

Sales of $27.7bn (£23.8bn) were down 4pc on the company’s performance last year, while profits of $4.4bn were halved compared with a year ago.

Mr Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, said: “While we face near-term challenges on revenue, the fundamentals are there for a return to stronger revenue growth.”

Meta’s share price dropped 19pc in after-hours trading when the results were unveiled, with the stock trading at lows not seen since 2016.

Analysts had expected Meta to post revenues of about $27.3bn and to report around 2.94bn monthly active users across all of its social media services, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv and StreetAccount.

A broad slowdown in global advertising spending driven by inflation fears was expected to be the main driver of shrinking sales and profits at social media companies, especially Meta’s Facebook and Instagram brands.

The company faces increased competition from China’s TikTok, as well as advertising-related challenges from Apple because of recent changes to the iPhone’s operating system that limit how much data advertisers can extract.

Mr Zuckerberg has lost more than half his fortune over the past year, according to Forbes magazine’s calculations, mainly thanks to the decline in Meta’s share price. It has slumped 59pc since Facebook was renamed Meta Platforms to emphasise the change in corporate direction.

When the market closed on Wednesday it was trading at $129, compared with its price a year ago of $315.

Erin Browne, a portfolio manager with US investment behemoth Pimco, told Bloomberg: “What I think tech is highlighting now is they’re the canary in the coal mine for the broad market.”

Earlier this month, Meta accepted a Competition and Markets Authority directive to sell Giphy, an animated images website whose product generates large volumes of valuable data about its users.

Advertising spending in Britain was forecast on Wednesday to drop by £500m, according to the Advertising Association and the World Advertising Research Council (Warc).

James McDonald, at Warc, said market conditions were at their lowest ebb since the Covid outbreak in early 2020.

Meanwhile, the boss of Snapchat’s parent company, Evan Spiegel, joined forces with Apple as he rubbished Meta’s flagship metaverse.

“The metaverse is ‘living inside of a computer.’ The last thing I want to do when I get home from work during a long day is live inside of a computer,” he told a Wall Street Journal conference.

Apple’s chief marketing officer Greg Joswiak added that the term metaverse is “a word I’ll never use”. Meta made no immediate comment about its metaverse plans yesterday.

The metaverse is Mr Zuckerberg’s personal project, having been launched last year to a lukewarm reception worldwide.

