Mark Zuckerberg mocked for video of him surfing while waving US flag

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surfin' USA.

Zuckerberg, 37, posted a video to Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, showing him surfing on calm waters as he holds a large U.S. flag. Zuckerberg, donning a wetsuit, rides the waves as "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver plays.

"Happy July 4th!" he captioned the post, adding a U.S. flag emoji.

The post was mocked by Twitter users, many of whom deemed the display odd or over-the-top.

Nobody:



Absolutely nobody:



Mark Zuckerberg on the 4th of July:pic.twitter.com/9WUJHsIvKD — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) July 4, 2021

where’s jaws when you need him https://t.co/J1vZFKfniS — Courtney Jaye (@TropicaliJaye) July 4, 2021

Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th pic.twitter.com/795YWFigjA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021

Zuckerberg goes America all over everybody's ass

pic.twitter.com/ooVJz8HiuN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2021

Here is Mark Zuckerberg proving he’s not just richer than you, he’s more patriotic.



pic.twitter.com/QOdILFXQiK — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 4, 2021

Zuckerberg has drawn criticism from both the Left and the Right during his tenure as CEO of Facebook. Democrats were critical of Facebook's election integrity policies leading up to the 2016 presidential election, which were widely deemed more lax than those of some competitors, such as Twitter.

Republicans say Zuckerberg has unfairly used nonprofit organizations to influence elections, prompting them to introduce the End Zuckerbucks Act, which would amend the Internal Revenue Code to prohibit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofits from providing direct funding to state and local election officials at the risk of losing their tax-exempt status.

"Mark Zuckerberg channeled $350 million to government agencies during the 2020 election with zero transparency or accountability, and he used the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to do it, a left-leaning nonprofit," Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, one of the lead sponsors of the bill, said.

The legislation, introduced on Thursday, has 11 Republican original co-sponsors.

