Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

James McClain
·2 min read

Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old company has been transformed by its founders — Divesh Makan, Michael Anders, Chad Boeding and Griffith — into a highly exclusive tech mogul billionaires club that “operates as a cross between a family office and a venture capital fund.”

Today, Iconiq’s client list reads like a who’s-who of Silicon Valley greats. But their most famous client, and the key to their success, is Mark Zuckerberg, who met Makan in 2004 while Facebook was still in diapers. Zuckerberg gave fledgling Iconiq a big name in Silicon Valley, and the company’s client roster now includes Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Dustin Moskovitz, LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. Also now clients of Iconiq are folks outside tech’s inner circle — billionaire hedge funders David Bonderman, Henry Kravis, and Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman, all of whom sit on the company’s board of directors.

In recent years, Iconiq has increasingly begun acting more as a hybrid firm — focusing on venture capital investing while also still handling clients’ mundane day-to-day financial affairs. Its founders have invested in dozens of tech startups around the globe; earlier this year, the company launched a new European office. And in 2019, it began buying up thousands of rental apartments across the United States.

As of early 2021, Iconiq had more than $50 billion in assets under management, ranking the secretive firm as one of the country’s fastest venture capital/private equity success stories. And while it’s not clear exactly how much money has trickled down to the executive ranks, it’s certainly been kind to the net worth of cofounder Griffith. Back in May, the Stanford MBA and his longtime wife Calla paid exactly $20 million for an oceanfront house on Malibu’s exclusive Broad Beach, records reveal.

More from DIRT

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Heads for Second Weekly Loss as Traders Assess Dollar, Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is heading for a second straight weekly loss as the dollar advances and concerns simmer that the Federal Reserve could soon reduce support for the U.S. economy.The dollar advanced Thursday after U.S. economic reports added to signs of rising inflation pressures and a strengthening job market. A stronger dollar diminishes demand for bullion as an alternative asset.Bullion slid to the lowest since March at the start of the week after a report showed the U.S. labor market recove

  • Rahul hits unbeaten 127, India 276-3 in 2nd test vs England

    KL Rahul scored his sixth test century as India responded to being put into bat in challenging conditions at Lord's by compiling 276-3 on Day 1 of the second test against England on Thursday. Having seen fellow opener Rohit Sharma (83) just fail to reach three figures, Rahul got there by virtue of a circumspect and gritty knock to put himself on the Honours Board at the home of cricket. Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 1.

  • Stock Picks: Nvidia, Facebook Reveal 7 Telltale Traits Of Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Looking for the best stocks to buy and watch? Follow a simple three-step routine and buy rules to make sure you zero in on the best potential stock picks.

  • How to value Nio’s stock compared to Tesla, VW, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Apple Eyes 150 Level

    Apple, the newest Leaderboard stock, flashed an early entry Thursday with a breakout over a trend line.

  • Rahul century puts India on top against England in second Test

    Rohit Sharma said he had never seen KL Rahul bat better after his opening partner's unbeaten century left India well-placed on 276-3 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

  • 10 Real Estate Market Trends For Investors To Monitor In 2021

    It’s no secret that the real estate industry went through dramatic changes as we entered the new year. The pandemic changed real estate in big ways, not only in the way many people see houses but also in the demand, prices, and the overall trends. As a real estate investor, it’s important to stay on top of the latest trends so you know how to proceed—understanding where the economy is headed, what trends are emerging, and how you can make the most of your investment. Here are the top 10 real est

  • Matt Amodio becomes the 3rd-highest earning player in

    Matt Amodio becomes the 3rd-highest earning player in Jeopardy! history

  • The Lasting Legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Beloved Home and School

    At Taliesin, the spirit of the late American architect both endures and evolves

  • Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Sold for $12.1 Million — See Inside!

    Situated on Broad Beach, the remodeled property boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms — with almost every room in the house overlooking the Pacific Ocean

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • The eventual end of the eviction moratorium will hurt renters — and not in the way you expect

    An estimated 3 million households nationwide are at risk of eviction, but not all of those families will be displaced from their homes.

  • Moderna Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak Ahead of Booster Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE rose, ending a two-day plunge, ahead of an expected update from U.S. regulators authorizing Covid-19 booster shots.Moderna’s stock rebounded Thursday, closing 1.6% higher at $391.42 in New York after the vaccine maker and its peer BioNTech lost $60 billion in value over the prior two sessions. BioNTech jumped 4.1%, while its partner Pfizer Inc. gained 2%.Anticipation is building ahead of an expected update from U.S. regulators on getting a third jab fo

  • Living in Puerto Rico, Where the Taxes Are Low and Crypto Thrives

    Relocating to Puerto Rico to avoid taxes is simpatico with crypto's goals. Both are attempts to outrun the state and build an alternative system.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.