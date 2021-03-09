Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan poured $4.2 million into a jobs program for residents of the Hawaiian county where they own a controversial $100 million compound

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Avery Hartmans
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Getty

  • Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $4.2 million to a jobs program in Hawaii.

  • The program helps Kauai residents who lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Zuckerberg spent much of last year at his controversial $100 million compound in Kauai.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are pouring $4.2 million into a jobs program for residents of the Hawaiian county where they own a controversial $100 million compound.

Called the Rise to Work program, the initiative was created in 2020 for residents of the county of Kauai who lost their jobs amid the pandemic. But the program was funded by the initial economic stimulus bill last year and the funding expired this past December. Now, the program is being revived thanks to Zuckerberg and Chan's donation.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement about the funding that he had shared with the Chan Zuckerberg team how successful the previous iteration of the program had been, and it eventually led to a donation from the couple.

"Through Priscilla's and Mark's generous donation of $4.2 million to the Hawaii Community Foundation, the Rise to Work program lives again - offering purpose and hope to people who are struggling," Kawakami said.

Applications for the program opened on Monday. The program can support up to 400 workers - those who are selected will be placed in temporary jobs and will receive weekly pay and free health insurance. The program also helps local businesses, the county says, because it allows them to increase capacity without adding to their payroll costs.

"Our family cares deeply about Kauai, and we are pleased to support this valuable program that has far-reaching positive effects in a community we love," Chan said in a statement.

Zuckerberg and Chan have been residents of Kauai since 2014, when they purchased a 750-acre compound on Kauai's North Shore. They paid a reported $100 million for two separate properties: a 357-acre former sugarcane plantation called Kahu'aina Plantation, and a 393-acre parcel called Pila'a Beach.

While the couple and their two daughters are typically based in Palo Alto, California, near Facebook's headquarters, it appears they've been spending time at their Hawaii home throughout the pandemic. They were seen on the island in June - government officials confirmed the family followed the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine at the time - and Zuckerberg was spotted in July riding a $12,000 electric surfboard while covered in sunscreen. He was photographed again in December, albeit this time with less visible sunscreen.

In April, Zuckerberg and Chan committed $1 million to Kauai to help the region battle the coronavirus.

Read more: A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office. Personal aides are speaking out about claims that household staff endured sexual harassment and racism from their colleagues.

But the couple's presence on the island has been controversial in the past. In 2016, Zuckerberg angered neighbors by constructing a 6-foot wall around his property with the intention of reducing "highway and road noise."

One year later, Zuckerberg filed suit against Hawaiian families who had legal-ownership claims on parcels of land within his property. Zuckerberg said at the time that he filed the suit in order to "make sure smaller partial owners get paid for their fair share too," but the move prompted backlash from residents who described the move as "neocolonialism."

Zuckerberg later dropped the suit, saying that he and Chan wanted to "make this right, talk with the community, and find a better approach." The parcels were later auctioned off, with three out of four being sold to a bidder who was reportedly backed by Zuckerberg.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman became a billionaire by ripping up the 'nice guy' Silicon Valley playbook

    Slootman has reached nearly mythic status in Silicon Valley as he continues to captain the ship at one of the industry's most prominent success stories of the past decade.

  • Mark Zuckerberg said in January 2020 that the coronavirus might force all staff to work from home. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg thought he was 'nuts.'

    Zuckerberg said in January 2020 that the coronavirus might force Facebook employees to work from home. "I thought he was nuts," Sandberg told Axios.

  • Selena Gomez Opened Up About a "Violating" Experience She Had With the Paparazzi at 15

    "I think I spent so many years just trying to say the right thing to people for the sake of keeping myself sane."

  • 91-year-old police officer has no plans to retire

    The Arkansas officer tried retiring once. It lasted five months.

  • Jill Biden wore a lemon-print dress that may have been a nod to Meghan Markle

    Jill Biden wore the Oscar de la Renta dress while attending the 2021 International Women of Courage award ceremony on Monday.

  • What is DBT? Selena Gomez has credited the therapy for changing her life

    One of the key concepts of the treatment is “radical acceptance.”

  • Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

    The 22-year-old modeled in a Givenchy fashion show over the weekend.

  • Supreme Court sides with Christian students silenced on Georgia campus

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a former Georgia college student who sued his school after it prevented him from expressing religious views in a free-speech zone on campus. The 8-1 decision, authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, said that Chike Uzuegbunam -- who was silenced by Georgia Gwinnett College officials even after he had obtained a permit to proselytize and handout religious literature -- can seek nominal damages despite the fact that the school ultimately changed course and Uzuegbunam subsequently graduated. In a very rare alignment of votes, Chief Justice John Roberts was the lone dissenting justice in the case.

  • Hawaii lawmakers considering nation's highest income tax

    Hawaii is considering overtaking California as the state with the highest income tax rate in the nation, under legislation slated for a vote this week. The Hawaii Senate was expected to vote Tuesday on legislation that would impose a 16% tax on individuals earning more than $200,000 a year, which would beat out California's 13.3% on those earning more than $1 million. Hawaii’s proposed new rate would also outstrip the largest combined local and state tax rate in the nation, paid by the highest income earners in New York City, which is currently 12.7%.

  • Former Chinese Government Minister: Country Is 30 Years Away From Top-Tier Manufacturing

    A former high-ranking Chinese government minister has said that China is at least 30 years away from becoming a “great power” in the manufacturing sector. What Happened: China has been the world’s dominant figure in manufacturing since 2010, according to United Nations data, with $4.8 trillion in industrial added value last year and a nearly 30% global share that is approximately equal to the combined share of the U.S., Germany and Japan. China’s State Council Development Research Center issued a report in January that defined the nation as being in the third tier in a four-tier ranking system based on key criteria including innovation, quality and effectiveness, environmental factors and global competitiveness, according to a South China Morning Post report. In comparison, the U.S., Germany and Switzerland were in the top tier, while Japan, South Korea, Singapore and France were in the second. In a speech before the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the government’s leading advisory body, former Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei warned that while China reigns in terms of industrial supply chains and accounts for more than one-third of global manufacturing output, its industries’ dependence on U.S. high-tech products including semiconductors remains a strategic obstacle that needs to be overcome. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technologies are in the hands of others, and the risk of 'being hit in the throat' and having 'a slipped bike chain' has significantly increased," said Miao, who stepped down from his ministry post last year after a decade in office. "The ratio of manufacturing output to GDP has been declining too early and too quickly, which not only weighs on economic growth and affects employment, but also brings security loopholes to our industries and diminishes our economy's ability to withstand risks, and its global competitiveness." Related Link: Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys M Ethereum What Happens Next: Miao said a lack of progress on market-oriented financial reforms including tax relief and a deficit of high-tech talent in manufacturing is keeping the sector from reaching its fullest potential. "China's manufacturing industry has made great achievements in recent years, but the situation of being 'big but not strong' and 'comprehensive but not good' has not been fundamentally changed," he said. "We must maintain our strategic resolve, stay clear-headed and deeply understand the gaps and deficiencies." Miao, who is now vice chairman of the CPPCC’s economic committee, also acknowledged that China’s services sector has overtaken manufacturing as the nation’s main economic force, with 54.5% of its economic output last year coming from the services sector versus 37.8% from manufacturing. “We should emphasize the strategic role and contribution of manufacturing and stabilize its share of the economy,” Miao said. “We should protect our most comprehensive manufacturing system and upgrade our self-reliance in industry and supply chains.” Related Link: Tesla Reaches 6,000 Supercharger Installs In China Miao Wei. Photo courtesy G20 Argentina/Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Opens To Disappointing .6M Domestic Box OfficeMarkets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Letters to the Editor: $50,000 to return a watch? Nice to know the rich's priorities amid mass suffering

    A reward not to catch the thieves, but only for the watch? A reward not to catch the gunmen, but only to return Lady Gaga's stolen dogs?

  • Top Florida Democrat claims Ron DeSantis contracted Covid and hid it from voters

    Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried made the claim this week

  • Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s Body Language Reveals 4 Insights Into Their Oprah Interview

    Body-language expert Blanca Cobb says they’re still grappling with racist palace treatment…and understandably so.

  • Report: "Clear evidence" China is committing genocide against Uyghurs

    Chinese authorities have breached "each and every act prohibited" under the UN Genocide Convention over the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang province, an independent report published Tuesday alleges.Why it matters: D.C. think-tank the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, which released the report, said in a statement the conclusions by dozens of experts in war crimes, human rights and international law are "clear and convincing": The ruling Chinese Communist Party bears responsibility.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's the first time a non-governmental group has conducted independent legal analysis of the genocide allegations in Xinjiang, "including what responsibility Beijing may bear for the alleged crimes," notes CNN, which first obtained a copy of the report.The big picture: Up to 2 million Uyghurs are estimated to be detained in the province's mass internment camps. Chinese authorities deny any rights abuses have been committed and claim the camps are used to root out extremism.But there's evidence to support allegations of torture, forced sterilization and other abuses, with which this new report concurs.Investigations show Chinese authorities have had a "vast string of factories" inside the camps constructed, and they're and forcing detainees to work in cotton fields, per Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.What they found: "China's policies and practices targeting Uyghurs in the region must be viewed in their totality, which amounts to an intent to destroy the Uyghurs as a group, in whole or in part," the report states.It finds that Uyghur detainees within the detention sites are "systematically tortured, subjected to sexual violence, including rape, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment, deprived of their basic human needs, and severely humiliated."They're deprived of basic human needs, "severely humiliated and subjected to inhumane treatment or punishment, including solitary confinement without food for prolonged periods," according to the report."Suicides have become so pervasive that detainees must wear 'suicide safe' uniforms and are denied access to materials susceptible to causing self-harm."Of note: Governments including the U.S. have denounced the treatment of the people inside the camps as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity."The International Criminal Court (ICC) last December declined to investigate allegations of genocide against Uyghurs, but it left the file open. That means more evidence can be submitted on the claims and the ICC could still open an investigation.Read the full report, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Despite CDC warning, airports see increase in spring break travel

    Despite the decrease in coronavirus cases and deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging against any unnecessary travel.

  • Top brand suncreams become carcinogenic if left on the shelf too long, claim French researchers

    Some of the world’s most popular sunscreens risk causing cancer if left on the shelf too long because a commonly used sun protection factor breaks down into a harmful ingredient, top US and French researchers claim. Millions of families buy sunscreen when they go on holiday only to keep unfinished tubes and re-use them when they head for the sun months later. However, a Franco-American study published in the Chemical Research in Toxicology review on Monday found that if left for a year at room temperature, such products become potentially toxic as one of their key ingredients breaks down into a product called benzophenone, which they say is a “mutagen, carcinogen, and endocrine disruptor”. Scientists at France’s CNRS, Sorbonne Université, the Oceanological observatory in Banyuls-sur-mer and the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory in Virginia, USA, made the discovery after experiments on nine commercial sunscreen products from the European Union and eight from the United States. Many can be found in the UK. All but one contain octocrylene, which is present in most sunscreens but also anti-ageing creams, shampoo, tanning oils and conditioners. While the active ingredient is approved for use in sun protection factor in the US and EU, it is controversial as it poses a risk to marine life and in particular coral reefs, making them more susceptible to bleaching. As a result, skin products containing the ingredient have been banned in Palau, the Marshall and the US Virgin Islands, and a ban is currently up for debate in Hawaii. However, this new study focuses not on octocrylene itself but on whether it breaks down over time to produce benzophenone, considered potentially more harmful to man and banned in food products or food packaging in the US. Under California Proposition 65, benzophenone is also banned from personal care products, including sunscreens, anti-ageing creams, and moisturisers. While not outlawed in the EU, the bloc’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety last month recommended placing new limits on use of benzophenone, as well as octocrylene, in cosmetic products compared with current requirements under the European Cosmetics Product Regulation. In the study, the researchers picked the creams at random “directly from stores” after asking for the most popular brands, and artificially aged the products over a six-week “incubation period” to create the same conditions as if they had remained in someone’s home for a year. Only one product contained no octocrylene - Nivea Sun PF 50+. At the end of the ageing process it was found to contain no benzophenone. However, all the others, which did contain octocrylene, ended up with far higher amounts of benzophenone at the end of the process. “Benzophenone is well-known as a mutagen, carcinogen, and endocrine disruptor, notably among mice and rats even if it is not proven in man,” said Philippe Lebaron of Sorbonne Université. “The problem is this molecule crosses the skin barrier and is thus potentially dangerous for humans. The fact that octocrylene breaks down into benzophenone should be sufficient not to use it anymore,” he suggested. In the EU samples, anti-ageing cream L’Oreal Age Perfect FPS 20 had the highest concentration of benzophenone both at the start and after ageing, seeing an almost 200 per cent rise in benzophenone to 214 milligrammes per kilogramme. Next was Garnier Ambre Solaire FPS 50, which saw a 122 per cent rise. In the screens bought in the US, the biggest rise was seen in Coppertone Sport Clear SPF 30 - up 134 per cent to 408 mg per kg, the highest amount of benzophenone among all tested. Dr Craig Downs, an expert on the impacts of sunscreens on marine life, said: “Most of the information (on the two molecules) has come from industry reports so this paper blows all of that up and calls into question all of the industry narratives that octocrylene is safe to be used." “My big hope is that industry innovates, invests in searching for safer and much more environmentally sustainable ingredients, - because octocrylene is petrochemical-derived - rather than using the tired mantra of manufactured doubt," he said. He added: “If you want to get serious about managing your carbon footprint, having something that degrades into a carcinogen is just not worth it for for many people.” The study concludes: "Consideration must be given to the responsible regulatory response to prohibit the manufacture and sale of these octocrylene/benzophenone formulated products until industry can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that chronic exposure does not cause harm." Contacted, Nivea parent company Beiersdorf and L’Oréal had not responded at the time of publication. France’s cosmetics federation, FEBEA, said that given all the "extremely strict rules" by European and French health authorities, "all products and ingredients placed on the market are thus safe for health". It said the SCCS had recently "reaffirmed the safety of authorised doses" of octocrylene and that everything was done "to ensure the quantities are always below toxicity levels". Despite the US bans, it also said that "the potentially carcinogenic nature of benzophenone has never been demonstrated". It said even if one was to apply 0.5mg per day of the molecule (in 18g of sunscreen) it would still amount to "three times less than the maximum tolerated oral dose". "In any case, these traces of benzophenone have no impact on health," it said. On the other hand, "skin cancers are among the types that are increasing the most in France" with one in five French people still failing to apply sunscreen despite health warnings.

  • South Korean Olympic skating star 'defects' to China after sexual harassment ban

    A South Korean speed skater who won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics has applied for Chinese citizenship and defected to his new country’s skating team after being banned from training or competing for Korea due to a sexual harassment charge. Lim Hyo-jun became a national hero three years ago after winning gold in the 1,500 metre short track speed skating event and following that up with a bronze in the 500 metres discipline. In June 2019, however, Mr Lim allegedly pulled down the underwear of a fellow skater during a session at the national training centre, exposing his team-mate to a number of female skaters. The Korea Skating Union banned 24-year-old Mr Lim from training and representing the nation for one year, the JoongAng Daily reported, but he filed an injunction to have the ban lifted in December 2019. The punishment was suspended, although Mr Li was ordered to pay a fine of 3 million won (£1,900). An appeal court found Mr Lim not guilty in June of last year on the grounds that the victim had been acting aggressively towards the women and that Mr Lim’s actions did not constitute sexual harassment. That ruling has since been appealed to the South Korean Supreme Court and, if the judges overturn the appeal court’s decision, the ban will be reimposed and effectively rule out Mr Lim skating for Korea at the Beijing Olympics next year. Mr Lim’s agency released a statement at the weekend, saying he had applied for Chinese citizenship due to the “difficulties and disappointments of not being able to continue his career. “Lim wanted to win his second straight Olympic gold medal in Beijing as a representative of Korea, but he has not been able to train anywhere in Korea for the past two years”, the agency added. “He just wanted to find ways to put his skates back on as an ice skater”. Mr Lim admitted in an interview in January that he had been approached by China to join its skating team. He is understood to have already left for China and will join up with his new team-mates as soon as he has completed a mandatory coronavirus quarantine period. Mr Lim’s departure for one of Korea’s biggest rivals at next year’s Winter Games has attracted criticism and his agency has called on the public to respect his decision and refrain from insults or spreading rumours about his motivation.

  • Biotech stocks are a buy — especially these 18 picks

    The sector's recent pullback offers an chance to get into exciting areas of biotech research like gene editing and oncology at better prices.

  • Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer's commutation

    Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Monday to advance death row inmate Julius Jones' request for a reduced sentence, setting up the possibility that he could avoid lethal injection. The board's approval moves Jones' commutation request to a second-stage hearing later this year in which Jones and his supporters will be able to address the board. If approved at the second stage, the commutation request will be forwarded to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for a final decision.

  • 'Fake heiress' who conned US elite says being called a sociopath is a compliment

    The fraudster known as 'the fake heiress' takes criticism of her as a 'sociopath' as a compliment, she has revealed in her first post-prison interview. Anna Sorokin, 30, a Russian-born German citizen who moved to the US in 2013 was charged with grand larceny after she conned the New York elite for several years, pretending to be a rich heiress called Anna Delvey. Her crimes earned her the nickname, 'the fake heiress'. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for her crimes in 2019, but was released early for good behaviour on February 11 and now temporarily lives at the NoMad luxury hotel in New York. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sorokin, who faces deportation in Germany, refused to say whether she was ashamed of her crimes. She also responded to criticism from one of her victims, who described her as a "sociopath". "I actually see it as a compliment because they see Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and Steve Jobs as sociopaths, so if they mean it in that way, I’ll take it," she said. In her first interview since being released, she added that prison was a "pointless waste of time", called the prosecution against her an "insult to her intelligence" and boasted that guards treated her like a "celebrity". She also described her time in prison as an intellectual challenge where she had to work out how she could get guards to get her things without being able to offer anything in exchange.