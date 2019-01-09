Mark Zuckerberg promises to host a series of public debates on the future of technology

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his annual "personal challenge" for 2019 will be to host a series of public talks about the role of Facebook in society.

The Facebook founder and chief executive said he would "engage more" with debates about the future of technology and "put [him]self out there" more than he had previously been "comfortable with".

The challenge was a contrast with Mr Zuckerberg's 2018 goal of "fixing" Facebook's problems with hate speech, election interference and mindless browsing, in which he acknowledged that the social network had "a lot of work to do".

"There are so many big questions about the world we want to live in and technology's place in it," said Mr Zuckerberg in a post on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday evening. "My challenge for 2019 is to host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society -- the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties.

"This will be intellectually interesting, but there's a personal challenge for me here too... I'm going to put myself out there more than I've been comfortable with and engage more in some of these debates about the future, the tradeoffs we face, and where we want to go."

He said that in the past he had let his ideas and products "speak for themselves", but that this was no longer good enough, hinting that he would be more forthright in defending Facebook from its critics.

His post came after a year of unprecedented turbulence for the tech giant in which repeated privacy scandals and fears that its user growth had peaked drove its share price down by almost 40 per cent from its peak in July.

In the last three months of 2018, Mr Zuckerberg paused plans to sell off shares in order to fund his philanthropy, though a Facebook spokesman declined to say why.

Mr Zuckerberg's previous challenges have included wearing a neck tie every day to show that he was serious about his business, learning Mandarin Chinese, reading a new book every two weeks and visiting all 50 states of the USA.

Reflecting on his 2018 goal, Mr Zuckerberg said he was "proud" of the progress he had made, citing Facebook's increased use of AI to remove fake accounts and terrorist content, its larger moderation team, its new transparency requirements for political adverts and changes to its news feed algorithm which prioritised friends and family over brands and publishers.

But he warned that some problems, such as "harmful speech" or election interference, "can never fully be solved", echoing company statements over the past year that framed such issues as long-term battles that would never truly be won.

The public talks, he said, will take place "every few weeks" and be broadcast via his Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as "other media".