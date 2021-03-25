Mark Zuckerberg says Trump 'should be responsible for his words' before the 'disgraceful' Capitol siege

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonam Sheth
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
mark zuckerberg facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Washington DC on Oct. 23, 2019. Andrew Harnik/AP

  • Zuckerberg said Trump "should be responsible" for his statements before the Capitol riot.

  • "I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words and that the people who broke the law should be responsible for their actions," he testified to Congress.

  • Zuckerberg's statements came at a hearing about the spread of misinformation and extremism online.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that former President Donald Trump "should be responsible" for statements he made preceding the deadly Capitol insurrection on January 6.

Zuckerberg joined Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the role tech platforms play in the spread of misinformation and extremism. The issue has been under the spotlight since the Capitol riot and comes as lawmakers re-examine the way the government fights domestic terrorism and white supremacy.

"We did our part to secure the integrity of the election, and then on January 6, President Trump gave a speech rejecting the results and calling on people to fight," Zuckerberg said Thursday. "The attack on the Capitol was an outrage and I want to express my sympathy to all of the members, staff, and Capitol workers who had to live through this disgraceful moment in our history. And I want to express my gratitude to the Capitol Police, who were on the frontlines in defense of our democracy."

He added: "I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words and that the people who broke the law should be responsible for their actions."

The House of Representatives impeached Trump days before he left office for "incitement of insurrection" - the most bipartisan impeachment vote in US history - but the then-Republican controlled Senate acquitted him. The Justice Department has also brought charges against nearly 400 people related to the failed insurrection.

Zuckerberg testified on Thursday that Facebook "worked with law enforcement to identify and address threats" before January 6 and "provided extensive support in identifying the insurrectionists" and removing "posts supporting violence" during and after the attack.

"We didn't catch everything, but we made our services inhospitable to those who might do harm," he said. "And when we feared that he would incite further violence, we suspended the former president's accounts."

Zuckerberg went on to say, however, that he doesn't believe tech companies alone can fix the divisions in the country and that "polarization was rising in America long before social networks were even invented, and it's fallen or stable in many other countries where social networks are popular."

The Facebook CEO then laid the blame for divisions in the US at the feet of a "political and media environment that drives Americans apart."

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on misinformation: 'There will always be things we miss'

    Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to tell House lawmakers on Thursday that he hopes Congress will take on "thoughtful reform" of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

  • Top tech CEOs will testify about social media's role in the Capitol attack this week

    Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai will all appear virtually before a joint House committee Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The hearing, held by the House's Subcommittee on Communications and Technology and the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce, will focus on social media's role in spreading disinformation, extremism and misinformation.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell asks if Fox News is 'in on' a conspiracy against him, despite being one of the biggest advertisers on the network

    In a radio interview, Lindell compared the 2020 election to a world war and wondered whether Fox News was conspiring against him.

  • Prosecutors submit evidence of pre-Jan. 6 "alliance" between Proud Boys, far-right militias

    A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers said he "organized an alliance" between his militia group and members of the Proud Boys in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to new evidence submitted by federal prosecutors.The big picture: 10 Oath Keepers and four Proud Boys have been charged in separate, but similar cases with conspiracy to obstruct the certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory. They represent arguably the most serious set of charges brought against the over 300 people arrested in connection with the Capitol siege.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Prosecutors allege that Kelly Meggs, the Florida leader of the Oath Keepers, "engaged in extensive planning and financing to come to Washington, D.C., and coordinate with his coconspirators and others on how to accomplish his goals of disrupting Congress."Facebook messages submitted in a court filing Wednesday show Meggs discussing "an alliance" he organized between the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Florida 3%ers, another far-right, anti-government militia. "I've been communicating with [redacted] the leader. We are going to march with them for awhile then fall back to the back of the crowd and turn off," Meggs wrote. "Then we will have the proud boys get in front of them. ... We will come in behind antifa and beat the hell out of them."Meggs told an associate that he expected Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act the week before the Electoral College certification. "Then wait for the 6th when we are all in DC to insurrection," Meggs advised his associate, according to the messages.On Jan. 3, Meggs told an associate that he believed they were being “called” to Washington because Vice President Pence was presenting evidence of voter fraud to Congress and that the situation “checks all the boxes."Meggs emphasized that Jan. 6 would not be a "rally."The other side: Attorneys for the Oath Keepers have argued that preparations discussed by the defendants, including a "provisions list" that included mace, batons and body armor, were in anticipation of potential clashes with antifa — not part of a plan to storm the Capitol, according to Politico.Read the full filing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 brothers were charged over the Capitol Riot. One yelled a Proud Boys slogan as he broke in, prosecutors say.

    Matthew Leland Klein and Jonathanpeter Allen Klein were accused of destruction of government property and entering a restricted building.

  • Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot Lawsuit

    Mark Wilson/GettyFormer President Donald Trump, as well as his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., have retained attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall, a Republican attorney based in Virginia, previously represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. More recently, Binnall filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory there, and he has also repped Defending the Republic, a legal group founded in part by Powell, in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaTrump Jr. is now the second Trump family member to be represented by Binnall after the attorney signed on to represent former President Trump in a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson. Both the Thompson and Swalwell lawsuits allege that Trump and his associates violated the Ku Klux Klan act of 1871 and that Trump’s rhetoric was part of a deliberate attempt to incite rioters to disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.Binnall also represented Trump in a lawsuit filed in November against the then-president, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The suit alleged that Trump “sought to overturn the result of the election by disenfranchising voters, in particular voters of color” in part by “intimidating election officials and vote tabulators while they counted votes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The prosecutor who said the DOJ is considering sedition charges for the Capitol riot went rogue and is being investigated, an official said

    The judge said he'd consider issuing a gag order or sanctions if anyone from the Justice Department made similar speculations in the media.

  • 'Uncharted waters.' Judges are banning some Capitol riot suspects from the internet

    Social media was key to the Capitol riot. Now courts are struggling with whether suspects should be banned from using the internet.

  • CNN defended Chris Cuomo for using Andrew Cuomo's power as New York governor to access COVID-19 tests when they were hard to find

    CNN said that Chris Cuomo was acting "as any human being would" after allegations that his brother secured him priority COVID-19 tests.

  • The GOP Is the Party of No Hope—and Endless Mass Murders

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAfter four years of Trumpism, we’ve learned that Trumpism has very few core tenets except lower taxes for the wealthy and that government is bad. Some people like Rand Paul have been running on “government is bad” their entire careers, but the problem with being a member of the government who wants to destroy the government is that when a problem arises that the government could theoretically fix, you can’t participate because you would be encouraging the use of government.Yes, this Republican Party is filled with men of no action. Meet the Helpless Caucus—a group of laissez-faire nihilists who want you vote so they can crush the government you’d like them to run.This was on full display on Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, when Texas Senator and Cancun visitor and Ritz Carlton stayer Ted Cruz said, “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater… Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens… It makes it worse.”The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and DopesTed wasn’t mad at the gunman, or even angry at the event that caused the death of 10 people, including both the store manager and a police officer. Ted wasn’t mad about the gun crisis gripping our country (there have been seven shootings in the last seven days). Nor was Ted mad at the mental health crisis that has gripped our sick, sad nation. No, Ted was preemptively mad at Democrats, for their desire to legislate.The irony of course is that the Boulder, Colorado, shooting happened just 10 days after a local ban on assault weapons had lapsed. The Washington Post points out, “Police have yet to say whether the ordinance would have prevented him from buying or possessing the weapon within city limits.” But as with so much legislation, it may not always work, but the point of our government should be at the very least to try, shouldn’t it?Gun violence is not the only thing that Republicans have no interest in legislating. There’s also the pandemic, which has killed almost as many people as the population of Wyoming. Former President Trump and numerous members of his party seemed at best apathetic to COVID. Trump argued that “if the economic shutdown continues,” deaths by suicide “definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about for COVID-19 deaths.” During the early months of the pandemic the White House could have use the Defense Production Act as they claimed to but they largely didn’t. The New York Times noted that the Trump administration “suggested that wielding that authority would have amounted to left-wing overreach.” Yes, the Trump administration thought using the Defense Production Act was some kind of hippy dippy voodoo.But wait, there’s more! Trump, remember, refused to enact a mask mandate. “My administration has a different approach: We have urged Americans to wear masks, and I emphasized this is a patriotic thing to do. Maybe they’re great, and maybe they’re just good. Maybe they’re not so good.” A national mask mandate would have been easy and cheap. And yet, legislating is kind of something the libs do since telling people to do things that might help them violates one of the tenets of Trumpism and Republicanism. Trump and the Republicans also refused to enact a national testing and tracing program, with Trump saying that testing “makes us look bad” and that he had his people “slow the testing down, please.”Trump galvanized the Republican Party as “the party of no.” Trump had 10 laws that he promised to pass in his first 100 days. They were part of Steve Bannon’s “promises made promises kept,” and they included the hilarious American Energy and Infrastructure Act (not passed) and the equally unintentionally hilarious Clean Up Corruption in Washington Act (also not passed). Guess which act was the only one of those 10 that passed? Give up? The one that cut taxes for people making over a million dollars. Most of the Trump presidency was pretty light on legislation and pretty heavy on theatrics.But the party of no started earlier than Trump with the self-proclaimed grim reaper. Since Barack Obama was elected to office, Mitch McConnell has been the king of obstruction, telling the National Review right before the 2010 midterms that, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” That call to inaction created a kind of anti-government movement in the Republican Party. Mitch became the obstructionist in chief, making sure that Merrick Garland never got a Supreme Court nomination hearing and letting him languish for 293 days.Republicans no longer control the House, the Senate, or the presidency. They are finally in the perfect position to live their truths and do nothing: no legislation, no anything but obstruction. And it seems clear that Republicans will run against Biden’s legislation in the midterms. The American Rescue Plan (giving people money they desperately need during a pandemic) is pretty popular, but who knows? Republicans have been historically extremely good at messaging, so perhaps they will once again be able to sell their do-nothingness. It’s worth wondering why voters would support a party that wants to destroy the government when you could vote for the party that wants the government to succeed. But, again, who knows? Maybe people will embrace laissez-faire nihilism.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki denies McConnell's claim that Biden hasn't spoken with him since inauguration

    Psaki's comments come after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hasn't received an invite to the White House since Biden was sworn in.

  • Florida has averaged 7 manatee deaths a day. Feds to help figure out what’s killing them

    Efforts to figure out what’s killing scores of manatees in Florida’s waters this year just got a big boost from the federal government.

  • Sasse Reads Biden’s 2005 Filibuster Defense on Senate Floor: ‘God Save Us from That Fate’

    Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) spent over an hour on the Senate floor Wednesday night reading verbatim a 2005 speech from Joe Biden decrying the “terrible message” of changing the filibuster. Sasse, speaking for more than an hour, read Biden’s 5,000-word speech in character — which the then-Delaware Senator called at the time “one of the most important speeches for historical purposes that I will have given in the 32 years since I have been in the Senate.” Biden argued vociferously that ending the filibuster “would eviscerate the Senate and turn it into the House of Representatives.” “It is not only a bad idea, it upsets the constitutional design and it disservices the country,” the speech reads. “No longer would the Senate be that ‘different kind of legislative body’ that the Founders intended. No longer would the Senate be the ‘saucer’ to cool the passions of the immediate majority.” While Biden said that “it is my personal belief that the Senate should be more judicious in the use of the filibuster,” he added that “it should come as no surprise that in periods where the electorate is split very evenly, as it is now, the filibustering of nominations was used extensively.” Biden went on to cite numerous historical examples to illustrate the point. He added that “the Senate ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment.” “Proponents of the ‘nuclear option’ argue that their proposal is simply the latest iteration of a growing trend towards majoritarianism in the Senate. God save us from that fate, if it is true,” he stated. “. . . Put simply, the ‘nuclear option’ changes the rules midstream. Once the Senate starts changing the rules outside of its own rules, which is what the nuclear option does, there is nothing to stop a temporary majority from doing so whenever a particular rule would pose an obstacle.” “Adopting the ‘nuclear option’ would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about,” Biden continued. “Senators would start thinking about changing other rules when they became “inconvenient.” Instead of two-thirds of the vote to change a rule, you’d now have precedent that it only takes a bare majority. Altering Senate rules to help in one political fight or another could become standard operating procedure, which, in my view, would be disastrous.” Biden’s address came as then-Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R., Tenn.) warned that he could use the “nuclear option” to push through President George W. Bush’s judicial nominees despite Democratic-led filibusters. Republicans held a 55-45 majority in the Senate at the time, and Democrats threatened to grind Senate business to a halt if Frist went through with his threat. Eventually, a group of 14 senators — seven Democrats and seven Republicans — agreed to a deal allowing three appellate-court nominees to move forwards and ending the crisis. Under the leadership of Harry Reid, Democrats subsequently executed the “nuclear option” on the judicial filibuster in 2013. Biden, then the vice president, said he supported the move. After his White House reiterated earlier this month that Biden preferred “not to make changes” to the filibuster, the president appeared open to filibuster reform in an interview with ABC News, saying “it’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning.”

  • Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: What to Expect From Big Tech’s Congressional Hearing on Misinformation

    A who’s who of Silicon Valley tech executives are set to testify (virtually) before Congress once again on Thursday, giving TheWrap’s Sean Burch and Big Technology‘s Alex Kantrowitz plenty to discuss on the latest episode of Tech Talk. Thursday’s hearing will focus on “misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms” — a lightening-rod topic over the last few years — and what the biggest tech companies are doing about it. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, in what seems like a recurring quarterly reminder the seasons have changed, will all be testifying. (All three executives have made multiple appearances before Congress in the last year, with Zuckerberg and Dorsey most recently addressing election misinformation concerns back in November.) As usual, the hearing will likely offer a few heated exchanges and the customary example or two of an elected official showing little knowledge of the platforms they’re grilling. You can also expect the questions to follow a familiar pattern, where Republican lawmakers ask why the platforms are censoring so much content, while Democratic lawmakers will ask why they’re not censoring enough. As Kantrowitz said on the podcast: “Both sides have their own grievances [with the tech platforms]. Democrats are, ‘You elected Trump.’ The conservatives are, ‘You de-platformed Trump.’ Everything else is a detail after that.” Also Read: Why Clubhouse's Momentum Could Stall Out Potential fireworks aside, Burch and Kantrowitz discussed the key topic at hand, which is whether this hearing will lead to any meaningful changes for Big Tech. In particular, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — the broad legal shield that gives companies like Facebook and Twitter the ability to moderate content however they see fit — could end up being a key focus for lawmakers. Both Burch and Kantrowitz are skeptical, though, that Thursday’s hearing will result in sweeping changes — or that they’re even necessary. But the hearing, at minimum, adds to the growing scrutiny Washington, D.C. has placed on Silicon Valley over the last year, with both Facebook and Google already fighting major antitrust lawsuits brought by the government. Kantrowitz said Big Tech, between the monopoly and misinformation concerns, is currently facing a bipartisan “all-out blitz” aimed at curtailing their power. “Could there be some meaningful restrictions on how [these companies] do business? Absolutely.” You can check out a preview of Thursday’s hearing below. But be sure to watch or listen to the full podcast to hear Burch and Kantrowitz cover more topics, including why Apple seems to get a “pass” when it comes to criticizing Big Tech, and whether or not Kantrowitz has jumped into the NFT craze. Sean: We’ve had a lot of these hearings over the last few years, where top tech executives testify before Congress. What should we expect to come out of this hearing? Alex: It’s really questionable how accountable these platforms are to the government because ultimately there is a First Amendment, so the government can’t really tell them what to keep up or take down. The only thing they can do is strip away their legal protections, which would now make them liable for what is said on their platforms. But, you know, it’s a big question about whether they want to do that [and] what the side effects would be. There are always side effects to moves like this. And, yeah, I don’t think that will actually happen. Also Read: How Studio Spaces Survived the Pandemic and Pivoted to Meet Pent-Up Demand So why are we doing this? It’s definitely within Congress’ purview to examine this stuff because they do have the law — section 230 of the CDA — that gives these platforms immunity, that allows the speech to happen on them. So it is within their jurisdiction to have these conversations. But is this a good faith examining of whether Section 230 is worthwhile law or not? Or is this a bad faith intimidation tactic to get these platforms to make content moderation rules and decisions that go along with their interests? I’ve been watching this discussion happen for a very long time, and I can never answer the former. I think it definitely is one of those moments where we’re just seeing Congress try to work these platforms over, let them know they’re there, and if they start making decisions they don’t like, they’ll revoke the protections, and I think that’s what we’re looking at. We’ve heard from both President Trump and President Biden that they’re not fans of Section 230. Are we actually inching towards seeing some changes to Section 230? We could, but I doubt it will really impact the tech giant’s businesses in any real way. And I think often times what happens with this is Congress does make a decision and it ends up hurting the little guy more than anything else. I think the tech giants will always find a way to comply with the laws and moderate their platforms, and maybe they just moderate more aggressively, if that law is amended or removed. But what happens to smaller companies? What happens to my publication if someone writes something in the comments, and I’m now liable for it. I don’t have a team of lawyers, the way a Facebook or Google or Twitter does, in order to make sure I can stand up in court. So what probably happens is, I just shut down the comments altogether, and I don’t know if that’s good. Or what happens is I let them go, and I get sued out of existence because of them. So I’m curious what will happen with the regulations. Watch the full conversation in the video above. For more tech coverage, subscribe to the Big Technology newsletter. Read original story Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: What to Expect From Big Tech’s Congressional Hearing on Misinformation At TheWrap

  • 'We did our part to secure the election' -Zuckerberg

    In joint testimony with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Zuckerberg told lawmakers that his company's system of rooting out disinformation isn't perfect but is the best way of balancing free speech and policing what is distributed over social media.

  • Dems Call for Eliminating Filibuster to Pass Gun Legislation in Wake of Mass Shootings

    A number of Democrats have made renewed calls to eliminate the filibuster and pass new gun control legislation in the wake of a week which saw two mass shootings in the United States. On March 16, eight people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six Asian women. Six days later, ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colo. Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Representative Jason Crow (Colo.), Representative David Cicilline (R.I.), and Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Malcolm Kenyatta have used the shootings to call for an end the 60-vote threshold required to pass most legislation in the Senate. “Things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support,” Warren wrote in a tweet. “What are we waiting for – another tragedy?” Democrats have used the deadly shootings to call for an end to the filibuster, claiming it would be impossible to get the ten Republican votes that would be required to pass new gun restrictions in the Senate, such as background check expansion and gun bans that President Biden has supported. “The United States Senate should immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said Tuesday in a public address one day after the shooting in Colorado. “We need to act. We should also ban assault weapons in the process.” On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, which would reform the gun background-check system. While the bill is likely to pass through the committee and receive a vote in the Senate, it is expected to fail to reach the 60 votes required to move forward. If the filibuster were replaced with a simple majority threshold instead, Democrats would be empowered to pass legislation without GOP support — as long as the party remained united — as Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaking vote in the evenly divided Senate. However, a number of Democrats have positioned themselves against ending the filibuster, including Senators Joe Manchin (W., Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), both of whom are moderates who hold critical votes in the evenly divided Senate. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) and Biden have also not been receptive to progressives’ calls to remove the 60-vote threshold. However, Biden and Manchin have recently said they would potentially support “reforming” the filibuster by requiring senators to hold the floor by physically speaking. Meanwhile, Feinstein indicated on Friday that she would support that shift if the Senate is unable to pass new gun control bills. “This month the House passed bills to improve background checks for gun purchases and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, among other key legislation,” Feinstein said in a statement. “Ideally the Senate can reach bipartisan agreement on those issues, as well as on a voting rights bill. But if that proves impossible and Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster by requiring cloture votes, I’m open to changing the way the Senate filibuster rules are used.”

  • As the For the People Act voting bill is debated, Republicans in dozens of states push restrictions

    Debate on a federal voting rights bill comes as Republicans in dozens of states push legislation that would make it harder for many Americans to vote.

  • 'The Goldbergs' pays tribute to cast member George Segal

    ABC's hit sitcom "The Goldbergs" paid tribute Wednesday night to co-star George Segal, who died Tuesday at 87 following complications from bypass surgery. The veteran actor played Albert "Pops" Solomon, the WWII vet and ladies man father of Wendi McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg, and grandad and pal to Sean Giambrone's Adam. Segal's final episode of "The Goldbergs" is set to air April 7.

  • Bild editor Reichelt reinstated after admitting to affairs with female staff

    Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief of Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, is to return to his job after admitting having affairs with women on the staff but being cleared of wrongdoing by a compliance investigation looking into abuse of power. Reichelt, a 40-year-old former war correspondent, stood aside on March 12 to face an external investigation after media reports raised questions over whether he had crossed the line in his relationships at work. The incident has shone a light on the newsroom culture at Bild, a hard-hitting tabloid that has for decades splashed celebrity kiss-and-tell stories across its pages and publishes daily glamour shots of topless models.

  • Analysis: In Denying Expansion For Newark’s Top Charter Schools, New Jersey Officials Are Ignoring the Data on Student Performance — and Family Support

    The state of New Jersey recently moved to reject the requests from Newark’s largest charter school networks for enrollment expansions. In decision letters obtained by Chalkbeat Newark, Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan is documented saying that KIPP, Great Oaks Legacy, North Star Academy, and Robert Treat Academy charter networks can maintain operations but cannot add additional […]