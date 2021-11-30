Markeith Loyd trial: Jurors weighing death penalty to hear more witnesses

Jurors weighing the death penalty for convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will hear more witnesses in the trial Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, a 12-person jury found Loyd, 46, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Prosecutors say Loyd fatally shot Clayton at the Walmart on Princeton Street after she tried to arrest him for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

The same jury must unanimously decide Loyd should face execution before a judge can sentence him to death.

During opening statements Monday at the Orange County Courthouse, prosecutors said Loyd deserves capital punishment because Clayton’s killing was one of multiple violent felonies committed by Loyd during his lifetime.

But Loyd’s attorney told jurors they must also weigh the mitigating circumstances in Loyd’s life, including a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and delusional disorder that affected his mental health during the killing.

Loyd was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 for killing Dixon and her unborn child.

He avoided the death penalty after jurors recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

This story is developing. Check here for updates.

