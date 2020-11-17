Modern Meat Announces Closing of Acquisition of Brands from JDW Distributors that are Available at over 7,000 Retail Locations

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company"), a premier plant-based food manufacturer, is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced acquisition of brands from JDW Distributors LLC ("JDW"). This completes the first step in the Company's U.S. expansion and acquiring these brands from JDW will introduce a robust sales and distribution network.

JDW has been focused on selling healthy, gourmet foods for 16 years, starting their own line of vegan brands including the popular Snacks from the Sun® Popped Potato Crisps and Sunflower Chips and Sunsations® Fruit Jellies, the last three years. JDW's focus on health and quality ingredients aligns with the philosophy of Modern Meat.

Snacks from the Sun® Popped Potato Crisps are light and airy crisps made from all-natural potatoes, whole grains and seasonings, then popped. The chips are vegan and free of gluten, cholesterol, and saturated fat. These vegan snacks come in four different flavors: sour cream and onion, sea salt & cracked pepper, barbecue, and original sea salt. The brand was born in 2019 and now sells in over 5000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, at both food and non-food retailers.

Sunsations® are fruity vegan candies that are kosher and made free of gluten, fat and peanuts. Currently, Sunsations® come in six different flavours: Blueberry, Grape, Orange, Apple, Lemon, and Cherry. These individually wrapped treats are all natural and made of soft pectin, a healthy alternative to gelatin. Sunsations® can be found in over 2,500 stores across the US and Canada, in addition Sunsations® also offers a private label product that are currently selling across North America.

"We are pleased to be closing the acquisition of JDW Distributors LLC and onboarding their amazing brands and staff. With our new foothold in the US market our company will swiftly begin our growth to the US. We are extremely excited about the upcoming growth soon to come from our company. These are soon to be very exciting times" states Tara Haddad.

As a result of the closing of the transaction, Modern Meat owns the trademarks and distribution rights to the Snacks from the Sun® and Sunsations® brands and will continue to work JDW and its team, including food scientists, to support manufacturing, distribution and futureR&D developments. The total purchase price for this acquisition is $450,000 USD payable in cash. $225,000 USD was paid on closing and a further $225,000 USD is payable based on the achievement of staged revenue targets during the 12 months after closing.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

