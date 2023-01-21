Markel (NYSE:MKL) shareholders are still up 24% over 5 years despite pulling back 4.1% in the past week

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 24% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 13%.

Although Markel has shed US$799m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Markel managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. We do note that extraordinary items have impacted its earnings history. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 4% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Markel's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Markel has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 13% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Markel , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

