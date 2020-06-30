Marken Doubles GMP Facility In Frankfurt And Adds Cryogenic Storage Services

Supply Chain Provider Offers New Storage Options for Cell and Gene Therapies

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken, the clinical supply chain leader, announced today it will double the space of its GMP facility in Frankfurt to further expand its frozen room storage capabilities in anticipation of the COVID-19 vaccine and storage needs.

"Cell and gene therapies are a strategic focus for Marken due to their high complexity and the exacting quality standards they require, both in transport and storage," said Marken President Ariette van Strien. "In addition to the growing need for cryogenic storage, Marken's expansion of the Frankfurt facility is driven by the high demand to provide up to -80C storage for future vaccines and treatments."

Marken's expansion of its facilities in Frankfurt will add an additional 16,000 square feet of space, increasing total available space for client materials to over 40,000 square feet. This additional space is expected to be fully operational by October, 2020.

In addition, Marken is proud to announce the integration of its cryogenic storage services which went live in June in both Frankfurt and Philadelphia. These latest additions to the Marken GMP network service portfolio further reinforces the company's dedication to serving its clients as a complete, end-to-end service provider. Future cryogenic storage locations will include the APAC region.

Offering a comprehensive cryogenic transport and storage solution enables cell and gene therapy companies to simplify their supply chain by allowing them to consolidate processes with Marken, an established and trusted service provider. Fewer handoffs mean fewer variables, less risk and an unbroken chain of custody.

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UPS Healthcare division. With Polar Speed and Marken included, the UPS division staffs 128 locations with 5500 employees worldwide. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial product storage and distribution. Marken's dedicated 1200 staff members manage 85,000 drug product and biological sample shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

