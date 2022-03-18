On the Market: 4-bedroom Freeport home for sale for $225,000

Address: 1005 N. Canyon Road, Freeport

Description: This Freeport home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,950 square feet of living space. The great room has a cathedral ceiling, a gas log fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has granite countertops, an island, a breakfast bar, and a dining area with a sliding door. The main bedroom offers a private bath with a jetted walk-in bathtub. The lower level of the home has a recreation room and a family room with a full walkout to two of three bricked patio areas.

Asking price: $225,000

Realtor: Thomas Zarembski, Gambino Realtors, 815-282-2222

