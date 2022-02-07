Market Awaits Policy Steps on Property Sector: Evergrande Update

Market Awaits Policy Steps on Property Sector: Evergrande Update
Beth Thomas
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese markets are reopening after the Lunar New Year break with the focus on how policy makers will take steps to restore investor confidence, including stronger fiscal spending and further credit loosening.

A slump in home sales deepened in January, suggesting the real-estate sector will remain a drag on the economy. China’s stressed developers face a significantly lower bill for bond payments in February compared with this month, but concerns continue to swirl about the sector’s ability to raise funds.

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros said last week that the property-market crisis is one of the reasons that Xi Jinping may fail to extend his rule of the country later this year, in contrast to what most observers expect.

Key Developments:

  • Soros Says China Real Estate Crisis, Omicron Threaten Xi’s Rule

  • China Home Sales Slump Deepened in January in Blow to Economy

  • Chinese Builders’ Dollar Bond Issuance to Stay Under Pressure

  • Stressed China Developers Get Bond Payment Breather in February

  • China Is Said to Weigh Breaking Up Evergrande to Contain Crisis

Chinese Papers See Support For A-Shares as Worries Seen Easing (7:41 a.m. HK)

China’s A-share market is well supported in the medium and long term as investor worries about the economy, policies and global capital flows are expected to ease gradually, according to a front-page report in China Securities Journal.

The property market is gradually stabilizing as risks for certain developers have been effectively mitigated, the report cites unidentified researchers as saying

Country Garden Further Buys Back $6m of 4.75% Notes Due 2022 (5:38 a.m. HK)

Developer Country Garden Holdings Co. has further bought back $6 million of 4.75% senior notes due July 2022 from the open market since Jan. 18, according to statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange Friday evening.

Country Garden will continue to monitor the market situation and may make further buybacks, the statement said, noting that since Dec. 30, the company has repurchased $30.1 million of the bonds in total.

Chinese Builders’ Dollar Bond Issuance to Stay Under Pressure (Feb. 4)

Chinese property firms sold more dollar bonds in January in each of the prior three years than any other month. The industry is likely hoping January was a low point for 2022, but activity won’t be accelerating soon.

Last month saw nine deals, data compiled by Bloomberg show, the slowest January in five years. It was also the fourth consecutive month China’s developers collectively issued fewer than 10 dollar bonds, the lowest number since 2016.

Yuzhou Group Offers to Swap Remaining 2022 Notes for 2023 Bond (Feb. 4)

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co. has launched an exchange offer to swap the remaining $104.9 million of two dollar bonds which were initially due last month for a 2023 note, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange Thursday evening.

