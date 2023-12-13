Market basket: Bake a chewy, hearty focaccia to go with your menu

Everyone needs a go-to recipe for bread. For many, that’s a quick option such as cornbread. But there is something about yeast bread that is so much more fun and flexible in menus. And focaccia is a yeast bread that is not only easier but faster to make than most other types.

Focaccia is an Italian bread pronounced “foh-KAH-chee-ah” and comes from the Latin word “focus” that means hearth. The French version of the same bread is Fouace.

Sprinkle the thick flat bread with salt and fresh herbs.

Some think that this flat bread is simply pizza dough, however, it is not only thicker but goes through a second rising. Plus the topping of each is completely different. We all know there are multiple enhancements for pizza dough.

Focaccia on the other hand is drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with salt and fresh herbs. It’s the salt on the surface that makes it come alive at first bite. Then on the back end you taste the herbs and oil that are showcased on this chewy versatile bread.

Before the focaccia is placed drizzled and sprinkled, it is dimpled. In essence, the top of the dough is quickly given a bit of a gentle pounding with greased fingertips. This creates small divots across the uncooked dough. Then when it is given the oil, salt and herb treatment, these “craters” hold little pockets of the flavoring as it bakes.

Focaccia bakes rather fast. In a 450-degree oven, it will be done in just over 20 minutes. That gives you time to get the rest of the meal on the table so you are ready. It should be transferred to a board to cut. I use a sharp knife but you can also use a good pizza cutter. Slice it into squares and serve with more herb flavored olive oil at the table.

You asked for it

David Curtis from Cincinnati asks if maple sugar can be substituted for regular granulated sugar.

David,

You can make the substitution, but it isn’t an even trade. Maple sugar is twice as sweet as granulated sugar. So if a recipe calls for a half cup, you will need to use only a quarter cup of maple sugar. The reason is because of the extra boiling of the maple sap to make the sugar. It is boiled until the liquid is just about completely evaporated.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Market basket: Bake a chewy, hearty focaccia to go with your menu