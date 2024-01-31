Market basket: Chop up those leftovers for a hot, homey hash

I have never understood the stance of those who don’t like casseroles or leftovers. I suppose it’s because I love them both. Who doesn’t have a bit of this and that hanging around in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator needing a purpose?

Corned beef hash is served with two eggs and toast.

While it’s easy to turn many things into those beloved casseroles or soups and stews, one of my favorite things to make with odds and ends is hash. I’ll admit that the name isn’t very appetizing, but the end result is always a wow.

The name hash comes from the French word “hacher,” which means “to chop up.” And that’s the perfect description of this hearty, homey, hot dish. Although it is composed of many different foods, it’s not classified as a casserole.

Hash begins with finely chopped meat. Traditionally it is cooked with corned beef, but I like to use roast beef. There are no rules so grab whatever you have on hand. That protein is combined in a large skillet with practically anything you have lingering around. The key is to go back to the name meaning and chop it all up so it cooks evenly.

Potatoes are a natural addition with the name carried further to make hash browns. In addition to potatoes, the most common add-ins are onions, peppers and celery. A butter and oil mixture is heated on the stove over medium heat. I soften the vegetables for a few minutes then increase the heat to medium-high.

That’s when you add the meat and spread it all out to brown. The key is not to stir it but to allow the mixture to sizzle away. Use a spatula to check it out and when nicely browned, flip in pieces so the top can achieve the same color. Remove from the heat, season as you want and dig in. You’re about to fall in love with hash!

You asked for it

Travis Trey of Chattanooga would like to know how Dutch processed cocoa powder is made.

Travis,

The process is very similar to regular cocoa powder in that it is extracted from chocolate liquor. The exception for Dutch processed is that is it treated with alkali. This helps to neutralize the natural acidity and gives it a richer taste and a darker color.

Market basket: Chop up those leftovers for a hot, homey hash