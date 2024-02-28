Market basket: What could be better than easy, no-bake treats?

My first memory of enjoying no-bake cookies occurred in grade school when we came home to what my mother told us were “haystacks.” These crispy, butterscotch tasty treats were an immediate hit and every time I see a recipe for them, I want to head to the kitchen.

Honestly, what could be faster or easier than cookies that don’t require baking in the oven? There are some recipes that fall into the no-bake category that require a little melting on the stove, but as a general rule, most are simply mixed and shaped.

This Oct. 12, 2015 photo shows no-bake haystack cookies in Concord, N.H. These cookies are from a recipe by Katie Workman. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

While there are recipes for no-bake cookies that need to be refrigerated, most can nestle just fine in an airtight container separated by waxed paper. The refrigerator is still your savior if for some reason your cookies seem too soft. This is particularly helpful for that that contain peanut butter or for those that contain large amounts of butter. Placing them in the refrigerator firms the cookies up nicely.

I have found that many no-bake cookie recipes are actually more along the line of candy rather than cookies. Typically these include melted chocolate or a sugar syrup mixture that requires a candy thermometer to make sure you have heated it to the proper temperature.

For those recipes, you’ll need to make sure you have parchment paper or waxed paper on hand. Then you have saved yourself when the cookies have cooled and removal from the sheet comes into play.

Some no-bake cookies need to be rolled into balls, then are rolled into something else. That can be chopped nuts, toasted coconut or powdered sugar. But the trick to having them all look beautiful is to use a scoop. No matter if you want small or larger cookies, select a scoop and put it to work so the finished products are uniform in size.

You asked for it

Tracey Williamson of Chattanooga writes, “I have a problem with my sugar cookies browning too much on the bottom. I have tested my oven temperature and it’s correct. Please help."

Tracey,

More than likely, the cookie sheet is being placed on the bottom rack or too low in the oven. Instead, it should be in the middle of the oven. Also make sure you avoid using dark colored baking sheets. Light colored ones are your best bet.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

