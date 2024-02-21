Market basket: Italian wedding soup hits just right this time of year

Soup has always been one of the things I like to teach beginning cooks to make. It only needs to be balanced in flavor and the right ingredients and enhancements added at the proper time. The stove, oven or slow cooker does the rest for you.

Italian wedding soup is one of my cravings around this time of year. I am starting to transition away from the heavier stews I prepared regularly after the holidays. Now it’s time for those that have a broth base to ease us into the sunnier season that we desperately need.

Italian wedding soup features brothy base, tiny meatballs and veg.

The name of this soup is festive and it dates back to the 15th century. It comes from the phrase “minestra maritata” which is Italian for “married soup” or “wedded broth.” It refers to the excellent combination of vegetables (mainly spinach along with diced onions), stock and meat that elevates this concoction to perfection.

Originally it was a dish for peasants who could secure vegetables rather easily but meat was more of a challenge. That’s why this soup cooks small meatballs in the simmering broth. And those meatballs originally were ground mixtures of anything that was leftover.

More Market basket: Keep cumin handy to round out the flavors

In some soup versions, the meatballs are not much bigger than a large marble. It definitely isn’t the place for large meatballs that would have a hard time being transported to your mouth via the soup spoon. I use either a melon baller or a No. 100 scoop. Both make the meat just right for this soup.

One trick I learned from a chef friend is to whisk in a mixture of a couple of beaten eggs and Parmesan cheese off heat at the end of cooking. It cooks the eggs quickly and you don’t even know it’s there. But the level of richness it adds to the soup is outstanding.

You asked for it

Kim Dale of Chattanooga would like to know how to keep freshly made pesto from turning brown.

Kim,

That can certainly be a problem if you aren’t using the pesto right away. After pulsing to make, transfer it to an airtight container that is big enough to hold it but small enough not to have a lot of excess airspace. Then pour a thin layer of olive oil over the top. You can store it in the refrigerator for up to a week and it only needs to be stirred before putting to use.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Market basket: Italian wedding soup hits just right this time of year