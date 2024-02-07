Market basket: Keep cumin handy to round out the flavors

I have been on a Tex-Mex roll lately and as a result, I am slanting soups and stews in that direction. That means I am regularly pulling out cumin to balance out the heat of peppers. It’s not used in abundance, so it becomes a subtle but delicious game changer.

Believed to have originated in the Middle East, it’s mentioned as far back as the Old Testament but is much older than that. The seeds have been located in Egyptian pyramids and were used in the mummification process even before cinnamon and cloves.

The name is from the Greek word “kuminon” as well as the Hebrew “kamon.” Like many spices, it was used as a medicine long before it became popular as a flavoring agent for foods. Because the seeds are so very small, they came to be known as a symbol for people who were misers.

The plant is a small annual that thrives in hot climates. The seeds are harvested after the showy but tiny blooms of pink or white disappear. If you looked at it under a microscope, every miniscule seed has nine ridges that run the length of the seed. These are actually oil canals that give the ground seeds a pungent aroma.

The seeds are very similar to caraway. In fact there’s a perennial variety of caraway that’s called “jerra kala or “black cumin.” This shouldn’t be used as a substitute for cumin because the flavors are not the same. Instead of tasting earthy and warm, it’s almost bitter.

Too many cooks only associate it with curries and chili powders. And while it’s necessary in those mixtures, it also helps round out flavors of many other dishes. It’s integral in the late summer when I am making salsa to can. Just a tad balances stuffing mix, poultry, fish and those lovely Tex-Mex dishes.

You asked for it

Deidre King of Jackson asks how to roast cumin seeds. “I tried in the oven but didn’t have good success,” she writes.

Deidre,

Forego the oven and utilize a small dry skillet on the stovetop. It’s quicker and you can watch it more closely. Place over low heat and allow to roast for no longer than five minutes. Stir it occasionally for even brownness. Then remove from the heat and allow to cool completely before using whole or grinding.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

