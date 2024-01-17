Market basket: Shake on the perfect, vibrant sprinkle of paprika

More than likely you have a small spice bottle of paprika lingering in your kitchen. If it is not regularly grabbed, you’ve been missing a visual treat if nothing else. Just a dash makes all the difference in the world as far as presentation goes.

I give homemade hummus a sprinkling before serving, along with a long list of other foods that need a pop of that vibrant red color. My mother always used it as the garnish for deviled eggs. I take it to any cold salad from tuna to chicken to pasta. It’s the quickest, most effective topping you can quickly use.

Paprika is nothing more than dried, ground sweet pimento pepper pods. If you’ve ever grown these mild but beautiful peppers in your garden, you know that when fully ripe those pods are a bit on the tough side. That’s why it takes more than one trip through the grinder to achieve the powdery texture we are familiar with.

In the Solanaceae family, it is botanically named Capsicum annum, the same family as chile peppers. These bright red peppers are extremely varied as far as flavor is concerned. What we commonly see at the supermarket is mild and simply labeled paprika. But there are others that when found can be on the hot side and quite pungent. Smoked paprika is especially nice.

Hungary and Spain claim making it a must-have culinary ingredient even though it can be dated much further back. Even to this day, both countries continue to utilize nearly identical production methods when it comes to the length of time the pods are dried and the number of times for grinding.

If your bottle has been sitting unused for a while, check the color. If it is brown, discard and buy new. It has aged or has not been tightly closed and exposed to moisture.

You asked for it

Jeff Tyler of Atlanta asks, “What can I do with cardamom pods that I received as part of a gift?”

Jeff,

Try adding one to the boiling water when making rice. It is delicious when added to the cooking process of any milk pudding or custard and removed before it is chilled. If you make coffee with a plunger, add a pod to the coffee grounds.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Market basket: Shake on the perfect, vibrant sprinkle of paprika