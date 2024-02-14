Market basket: Take the time to make a roux for silky sauce

There are some kitchen tasks that everyone needs to know how to do well. Making a roux is one of those. Whether you need to thicken a sauce, enhance it with a nutty flavor, deepen the color or give it the texture of silk, this basic will get you there.

Gumbo starts with a roux, which takes a little time and attention to make.

Roux (pronounced “ROO”) is a French cuisine gift that is simple to make. It merely takes a bit of time and attention or that simple classic turns into a mess. By definition it is a cooked mixture of fat and flour. Typically, you use the same amount of each by weight. A heavy skillet is another insurance policy, and I swear by cast iron because of its ability to heat evenly.

Depending on what you are using it for, time and the fat you use will determine the color. A white roux is commonly used to thicken delicate sauces and light soups. Butter is melted over low heat, then the flour is added and it is cooked and stirred for five minutes.

Stirring is done constantly so the mixture is smooth. White roux becomes blond when it is cooked and stirred for 10 minutes. Then the mixture takes on a golden hue.

Using that same logic, brown roux for 15 minutes and sometimes up to 20. It has the addition of pork or beef fat and as a result has a fuller flavor than white or blond.

Dark roux takes the longest amount of time and the most attention to stirring. It is called for in Cajun and Creole dishes. The fat you select is up to you and can be anything from bacon grease to duck fat to lard to oil. It takes 25 minutes and must be watched carefully. In the end, you’ve got a mahogany brown color and a deep smoky flavor.

You asked for it

Dennis Masters of Chicago writes, “Settle this for me please: Is porridge the same thing as oatmeal?”

Dennis,

It can be. Technically, porridge is any cereal grain that is cooked in milk or water. This certainly includes oats but can also be made of quinoa, freekeh, rice, barley, farro, buckwheat or any number of other grains.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

