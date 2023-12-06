Market basket: Whip up a batch of divinity for giving this season

Baking is synonymous with December and many will pull out the apron to make holiday candy. I am one of them and the first recipe I prepare for giving is divinity. Of course I use the one handed down to me by my grandmother and expect that most will also duplicate precious family heirloom recipes.

Beautiful and divine, divinity is perfect candy for giving.

Divinity has a finicky reputation but is so easy to make with the right timing. It manages to be both creamy, fluffy and fudge-like at the same time. It is aptly named because done correctly, it is a divine candy that can be enhanced with any number of additions, such as nuts, cocoa and different extracts.

The first step to success is to use a candy thermometer. Enough said!

Secondly, to hold the proper shape, egg whites must be beaten until they form very stiff peaks. This step will more than likely demand that you stop, inspect and restart the mixer a few times. The peaks (tips) should stand up straight when the beaters are lifted from the whites. If the tips curl at all to one side, more beating is necessary.

And lastly, when the egg whites are combined with the syrup, it has to be beaten and beaten and beaten. This is where most will mess up the recipe. It is cooling at this point and will only stiffen properly when beaten. This means it can’t spread when dropped onto waxed paper with a spoon. It has to hold the shape you give it.

That translates to candy that is so stiff it is almost difficult to even stir and rather dull in appearance. At this point the enhancements are added and it is quickly dropped onto waxed paper with a buttered spoon. Allow it to completely cool and store in an airtight container.

You asked for it

Mollie Rankin of Shreveport asks if it is true about not making divinity on rainy days because it won’t turn out correctly.

Mollie,

Yes it is true. Because of the high sugar content, divinity needs dry air to dry itself. On high humidity days, the divinity will absorb moisture from the air. This means the divinity will have a gooey texture to it.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

