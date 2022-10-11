Market Chaos Throws Doubt on BOE’s Plan to Flip to Selling Bonds

Libby Cherry, Mumbi Gitau and Alice Gledhill
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bank of England may be forced to push back a long-awaited plan to start selling bonds this month after a fresh bout of market panic.

The central bank has already postponed a so-called active quantitative tightening program to the end of the month and has had to start buying debt to prop up the market. Many investors and analysts are now betting bond sales will be delayed even longer.

“I would imagine they will keep kicking the can down the road until the market finds more stable footing,” said James Lindley, a portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle. “The bank is going to be far, far more nervous about potentially adding to the dysfunction of the gilt market.”

A lengthy delay could throw the BOE’s painstakingly-laid plans to reduce a balance sheet of over £800 billion ($885 billion) into disarray, following years of purchases since the credit crisis and pandemic. But policy makers will be fearful of helping trigger another selloff that could see the UK economy spiral into a fresh financial crisis.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, due to speak later on Tuesday in Washington for the first time since the crisis over the past few weeks, has said officials would suspend quantitative tightening in times of market turmoil and that a very clear timetable of sales will be made transparent.

Policy makers have already been forced to expand the scope of emergency measures Tuesday to add inflation-linked debt to purchases in an effort to stop “fire sale dynamics.” While that initially sparked a rally in bonds, long-dated yields have begun rising again, following a record surge in real yields on Monday. Many pension funds want the central bank to keep buying bonds beyond this week, an industry association said.

“If the market is already shifting yields aggressively higher with the BOE in the market on the buying side, how will the market deal with an active QT program, where a pre-defined size will have to be pushed into the market?” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

State Street Global Advisors’ head of EMEA investment strategy Altaf Kassam said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that it was unlikely policy makers would stick to the plans for quantitative tightening that would involve selling £10 billion in bonds per quarter.

Prior to the postponement of bond sales, officials had repeatedly stressed that there would be a high bar for delaying the start, with only “very distressed” market conditions warranting a change of plan. It could argue those terms have been met.

Thirty-year gilt yields rose as much as eight basis points on Tuesday to 4.76%, the highest since a spike on Sept. 28 that triggered the BOE’s first intervention.

The bond sales are meant to start on Oct. 31, the same day that Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is set to release a medium-term fiscal plan. Current borrowing proposals would see record gilt supply hitting the market in coming years, according to some estimates.

“If it is the case that markets are still jittery, some of which could depend on the Chancellor’s presentation of the medium term fiscal plan, then it is likely that the BOE would opt for another delay to its plans to reduce the balance sheet,” said Dean Turner, chief UK economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Restructuring QT

If delaying bond sales is unpalatable for policy makers, another option could be to tweak the current plan, which involves selling gilts evenly across different maturities.

One option could be to start by selling short-dated bonds, according to Iain Stealey, international CIO for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management. HSBC Holdings Plc rates strategist Daniela Russell also thinks a “restructured” form of gilt sales could be feasible alongside separate measures to act as a “strong, powerful backstop” for longer-dated bonds. These have been worst hit in the recent rout, due to forced selling by pension funds.

“They need to get the market functioning broadly again,” said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton. “Then they can talk about QT. They’re trying to do it all so quickly, it’s creating more uncertainty in the market.”

(Updates with market level in 10th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention

    The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation figures will remain stubbornly high have all but dashed bets on anything but high interest rates through 2023 and are driving the dollar back toward the 2002 peak hit last month. "The general narrative is a risk-off one," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, citing the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and new U.S. export controls, which included a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductors.

  • HSBC Looks to Deals and Disposals as Part of Battle Against Breakup

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc has spent the past six months fighting calls from its largest shareholder to split up. That isn’t stopping the bank ramping up its own dealmaking program.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceThe Londo

  • ‘Fire Sale’ Risk in Bonds Pushes BOE to Step Up Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is expanding the scope of its bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt in an effort to avert what it called a “fire sale” that threatens financial stability.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at O

  • Government Officials Invest in Companies Their Agencies Oversee

    Hidden records show thousands of senior executive branch employees owned stocks in companies whose fates were directly affected by their employers’ actions, a Wall Street Journal investigation found.

  • US Small-Business Optimism Improves for a Third Straight Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism among US small businesses edged up in September as firms grew less downbeat about the outlook for sales, while a smaller share said they raised prices.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceThe National Federati

  • Japanese foreign currency deposits rise at fastest rate since 2015

    Japanese retail foreign currency deposits have jumped this year as local investors switch out of a weakening yen and zero-yielding local bond markets and into overseas markets with rising yields. While other major central banks have hiked their interest rates this year to tackle inflation, the Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy, keeping 10-year yields anchored to zero. Spreads between Japan's 10-year government bonds and U.S. Treasuries are near 4 percentage points.

  • Consumer prices in Brazil down for the third month on lower fuel costs

    Brazil's consumer prices were in deflationary territory for the third month in a row in September, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, still benefiting from major tax cuts on fuels and electricity ahead of a presidential election runoff. The benchmark IPCA index fell 0.29% last month, IBGE said, a smaller drop than the 0.34% forecast by economists polled by Reuters and slowing down from the 0.36% fall seen in the previous month. The consumer price drops came on the back of an aggressive monetary tightening cycle by the country's central bank and state tax cuts aimed at lowering high energy prices, which had been hurting President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity as he runs for re-election.

  • French Refinery Strike Opens Door for More US Exports to Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian refiners snapped up at least 12 million barrels of US crude oil in the past two weeks as a strike in France dims demand from one of Europe’s largest buyers. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at O

  • IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in 2023 amid Ukraine war

    The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.

  • Apollo Makes Quick Gains on Bonds Dumped by UK Pension Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- As UK pension plans scrambled to meet margin calls last month by dumping large chunks of their fixed-income holdings, Apollo Global Management was buying at least one type of debt: collateralized loan obligations. Now the firm is sitting on big gains.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Lar

  • Credit Suisse Is Final Holdout in Forex Market Rigging Case Going to Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is the last of 16 banks to face a US class-action lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with others to rig the foreign exchange market. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceJury selection starts Tues

  • Analysis-Russian gas supply gap casts chill in Europe as winter nears

    Europe needs to pay up to import liquefied natural gas, pray for a mild winter and cut energy demand as any sabotage of infrastructure or even deeper cuts to Russian supply would make power rationing or blackouts all but inevitable. Even if Europe manages to stay warm and keep the lights on this winter, it will have a much bigger challenge to refill depleted storage next year than it did to meet a European Union goal to build stocks to 80% of capacity by November this year. It has exceeded that goal and storage, currently around 90%, is a buffer, but the halt of gas through the Nord Stream network from Russia to Germany, leaves a gap despite increased supplies from elsewhere.

  • This Is What Inflation Is Doing to Your Mortgage Rates

    Getting the best rate on a mortgage matters because it can determine how affordable your monthly payments are and how much interest you'll pay over the life of the loan. Low rates are a boon for buyers while rising rates … Continue reading → The post What Will Inflation Do to Mortgage Rates? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang

  • U.K. Crisis Spills Into U.S. Junk Debt

    Collateralized loan obligation prices have been hit hard by a slump in the British pound and the unwinding of U.K. pension investments.

  • Lyft testing new pay algorithm to lure drivers

    (Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. The test follows a similar move by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and underlines how the companies are going the extra mile to fix driver shortages to take advantage of a demand surge brought on by a return to office and travel since the pandemic. Lyft drivers will have access to details such as drop-off locations, estimated distance and time, as well as fare details before accepting a ride.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • Oil Edges Lower as Slowdown Concerns Eat Into OPEC-Driven Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as concerns over a global slowdown and weaker demand vied with a tightening supply outlook after OPEC+ cut output.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceWest Texas Intermediate traded near $90 a barrel, after

  • S&P 500 Falls to Multiyear Low on Growth Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell in early trading as investors weighed how inflation and hawkish central bank policy will erode corporate earnings and economic growth. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceThe slide in equities sent the

  • The Surprising Thing That Could Pay Big For Investors

    An add-on certificate of deposit, or "add-on CD," is a specialized type of certificate of deposit. It has the same term and withdrawal limits as a standard CD. It differs in that you can add to this account over time, … Continue reading → The post What Is an Add-On CD? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.