Market Cool On Literacy Capital plc's (LON:BOOK) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.4x Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios greater than 13x and even P/E's higher than 26x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Literacy Capital certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Literacy Capital?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Literacy Capital's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 246% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 687% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 6.1% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Literacy Capital is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Literacy Capital's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Literacy Capital currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

