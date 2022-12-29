Market Cool On Three-A Resources Berhad's (KLSE:3A) Earnings

It's not a stretch to say that Three-A Resources Berhad's (KLSE:3A) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Three-A Resources Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing earnings performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Three-A Resources Berhad's Growth Trending?

Three-A Resources Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 14%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 41% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 8.7% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Three-A Resources Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Three-A Resources Berhad's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Three-A Resources Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Three-A Resources Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Three-A Resources Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

