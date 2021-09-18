The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From Boadicea Resources Ltd's (ASX:BOA) Earnings Yet

Boadicea Resources Ltd's (ASX:BOA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 19x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Boadicea Resources as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Boadicea Resources?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Boadicea Resources would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 109% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Boadicea Resources' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Boadicea Resources revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Boadicea Resources has 6 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

