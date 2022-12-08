The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From Boustead Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:BPLANT) Earnings Yet

Boustead Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:BPLANT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 13x and even P/E's above 23x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Boustead Plantations Berhad has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Boustead Plantations Berhad's Growth Trending?

Boustead Plantations Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 223% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 3,651% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 57% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 8.1% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Boustead Plantations Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Boustead Plantations Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Boustead Plantations Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

