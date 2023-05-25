On the Market live: Ask experts about first-time homeownership in Triangle

With interest rates still rising, who can afford to buy a starter home today?

The News & Observer is hosting On The Market’s first live Q&A on our Facebook and YouTube Channel at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s part of our recent series of stories about first-time homeowners wading back into the Triangle housing market this spring after two-plus years of sky-high prices.

The N&O’s Chantal Allam, who reported the series with Kimberly Cataudella, will moderate the discussion.

She’ll be joined by Tammie Harris , owner of The Tammie Harris Real Estate Firm, and April Russell , a Raleigh-based mortgage loan officer with Movement Mortgage.

On the agenda: We’ll discuss current market trends, first-time buyer rates, the Black-white homeownership gap, and more.

Join the Q&A

The Q&A event will stream live at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. The event will be recorded and the video posted here, but you can also find it streamed on The N&O’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.