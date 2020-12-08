Market Update - Macarthur Minerals in “Pole Position” to become a serious Iron Ore Player in the Yilgarn

Macarthur Minerals

Figure 1

Source: custeel.com
Source: custeel.com
Source: custeel.com

Figure 2

Trading average volumes
Trading average volumes
Trading average volumes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on key areas of progress that have been made during the 2020 calendar year, and an outline of its planned activities and focus for 2021.

Feasibility Study

Work on the Feasibility Study for the Lake Giles Iron Project (“Project”) continues to be advanced. During 2020, your Company has placed specific focus on:

  • defining a Measured Resource for the Project (including the completion and filing of the required supporting technical report); and

  • advancing resolution of the key transport infrastructure solutions necessary to successfully deliver our high-grade magnetite product to market.

The many and complex elements of the Feasibility Study are being addressed with appropriate rigour to ensure that the Project can be optimised. The Company continues to target conclusion of the Feasibility Study next year and is working with its financial advisers (EAS Advisors in New York) to align the conclusion of the study with the delivery of a diligently structured capital funding solution aimed at preserving value and minimising dilutionary impacts for shareholders.

Route to market potential remains unaffected by the realities of broader regional iron ore production

The Company’s Board and Management remain confident that, (following completion of a successful Feasibility Study for the Lake Giles Iron Project), the potential for the Project to commence commercial mining operations by the current target of Q1 2024 remains unaltered by broader regional iron ore production utilising the existing rail and port network.

The reasons for this include the following:

  • The Kalgoorlie to Esperance rail network continues to remain under-utilised when compared with historic run rates during the periods leading up to mid-2018.

    With a run rate of just over 7 million tonnes of iron ore shipped along the Kalgoorlie to Esperance rail network during the 2020 financial year, and run rate marginally above 8 million tonnes during the last four quarters to 30 September 2020, the rail network remains materially under-utilised when compared with the rates being achieved up to mid-2018 prior to Cliffs Natural Resources leaving the Australian market.

    The Company’s Board and Management consider that there is adequate potential capacity to handle Macarthur’s initial 3.3mtpa of iron ore products from Lake Giles, and this has been supported by the recent Proposal that the Company received from Arc Infrastructure (“Arc”) for below rail capacity (see 15 July 2020 ASX announcement here). The Arc Proposal provides indicative track access pricing and a clear pathway to a full Commercial Track Access Agreement which can support Macarthur’s Feasibility Study.

  • Iron ore exports through the Port of Esperance during the 2020 financial year totalled 7,378,420 tonnes (Source: Southern Ports Authority Annual Report 2020). At this level, capacity on the Berth 3 iron ore ship loader remains materially underutilised when compared with the level of iron ore exports that occurred prior to the region’s major producer, Cliffs Natural Resources, leaving the Australian market in mid-2018. The Company remains confident of achieving a solution that can capitalise on the potential for available capacity through the Port of Esperance to complete its route to market. Management is working diligently with the Southern Ports Authority to examine options for rail unloading, product storage and ship-loading solutions to support all required production tonnages, and with the intention of achieving a contracted pathway for critical infrastructure access at the Port of Esperance in the short term.

2021 Objectives

Following closing of the recent A$6.25 million private placement, and the separate ‘at call’ A$20 million controlled placement facility, the Company is well funded to target delivery of a number of other material objectives during the next 12 months. In addition to completing the Feasibility Study, securing a strategic partner and concluding our route to market for the Lake Giles Iron Project, 2021 will see the Company focusing on a series of complementary objectives. These include:

  • To commence commercial production of the hematite resource at Ularring and facilitate an associated export solution for that resource;

  • To formalise strategic partnerships for the key infrastructure needed to commercialise the Lake Giles Iron Project; and

  • To reposition the Company’s 100% owned, 720 km2 of Lithium, Gold, Copper and base metal tenements in the Pilbara region of Australia and its Lithium claims in the Nevada region of the USA so that their value can be unlocked for the benefit of shareholders.

Management remains primarily focused on delivering the Lake Giles Iron Project and each of the above objectives aligns directly with that purpose, while creating potential to grow further value for shareholders in the short term. Details on the Company’s imminent plans to advance early hematite production at Ularring will be provided to the market in the coming weeks and months.

Iron Ore Market

From a market perspective, the iron price has remained very robust during 2020, driven by high steel production and demand in China, and margins for high-grade, low impurity magnetite concentrate are forecast to continue given the commitment of many global economies to clean air, zero emissions targets by 2050/2060. This has the potential to drive long-term demand for magnetite concentrate and for the cleaner fuel inputs to electric arc furnace technology that can help to achieve a zero emissions global steel industry.

Iron ore prices have continued to remain robust and the margin for high grade +65%Fe fines continues to trend well.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3af056a4-1e5b-4b46-ba1e-70c208c2ebaa

Share Price

Although the market has fluctuated over the last month off the September and October highs, this is arguably attributable to end of year selling in the North American market. No Director or insider has sold down their position during this period.

Over the last month, the Company’s securities have traded in Canada (“TSXV”) between C$0.40 and C$0.50, and on the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) between A$0.44 and A$0.60. The trading average volumes in this period have been 148,135 on the TSXV and 198,561 on the ASX.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a2169f3-c505-44c5-9090-27e0133e48fb

Update on Ancillary Iron Projects

Treppo Iron Project

The Treppo Iron Project comprises one application for an Exploration Licence that is located approximately 30 kilometres West of the Lake Giles Iron Project. Upon grant of this tenement the Company plans to commence exploration including drilling of hematite targets that have been mapped to date. This project is ideally situated in close proximity to the Company’s Lake Giles Iron Project and provides long term optionality in utilising regional infrastructure and allows for fast-tracking of development.

Mt Jackson Iron Projects

The Mt Jackson Iron Project comprises Exploration Licence E77/2542 located approximately 35 kilometres West-northwest Treppo Iron Project. Tenement E77/2542 is located adjacent to the Deception iron ore deposit that is actively mined by Mineral Resources Ltd (“MRL”). The Company is currently developing a program of field mapping and rock chip sampling to understand the prospectivity for iron ore across these projects.

Extension of Rights Offering Warrants issued in December 2017

In September 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange approved the extension of the expiry date of 7,928,183 post-consolidation common share purchase warrants that were issued as part of the rights offering to shareholders, which was completed by the Company in December 2017.

The expiry date has been extended from 15 December 2020 to 15 December 2021 with the Warrants exercisable for common shares in Macarthur Minerals at a price of C$0.80 per share.

Issue of Performance Incentives

The Board has resolved that the recent expiry of 588,235 RSUs issued to Joe Phillips and Cameron McCall respectively on 27 November 2017 will be reissued on the following terms:

  • 500,000 RSUs to each Joe Phillips and Cameron McCall;

  • a vesting term of C$0.65 for 20 consecutive trading days; and

  • expiring three years from the date of grant.

Joe Phillips, Managing Director of Macarthur Minerals commented:

”Macarthur is in pole position to move ahead with its Lake Giles Iron Project. The continued sub-optimal utilisation of regional rail and port infrastructure and Macarthur’s enviable portfolio of iron ore resources in the Yilgarn region means that Macarthur continues to have a historic opportunity not only to bring our high grade magnetite project online, but to become a serious player in the Yilgarn region in the foreseeable future.

Andrew Bruton, Chief Executive Officer of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“Management continues to clinically focus on laying all of the necessary building blocks to deliver the Lake Giles Iron Project, and the Company’s appetite to independently accelerate early production of DSO at Ularring has the potential to add material benefit for shareholders and to assist the development and funding of our main high grade magnetite project. The Company’s Management is determined to accelerate outcomes in the coming months. 2021 is set to be a milestone year for the Company”.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Chairman

For more information please contact:

Joe Phillips

Managing Director

+61 7 3221 1796

communications@macarthurminerals.com

Investor Relations – Australia

Investor Relations - Canada

Advisir

Investor Cubed

Sarah Lenard, Partner

Neil Simon, CEO

sarah.lenard@advisir.com.au

+1 647 258 3310

info@investor3.ca

Company profile
Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

This news release is not for distribution to United States services or for dissemination in the United States

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements regarding expected completion of the Feasibility Study; conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves or the eventual mining of the Project, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron or magnetite demand or substitution by other metals or materials; the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron magnetite; the general level of global economic activity; failure to complete the FS; inability to demonstrate economic viability of Mineral Resources; and failure to obtain mining approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Latest Stories

  • A suspected Chinese spy slept with at least 2 mayors and got close to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell in a yearslong intelligence campaign, report says

    According to Axios, Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) went to China in mid-2015 amid an FBI investigation into her, and has not returned since.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June. But German prosecutors have yet to charge him in connection with the case and say that while they have evidence it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC.

  • Pfizer and Moderna reportedly reject invitations to Trump's vaccine 'PR stunt'

    It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness Christopher Nolan blasts Warner Bros. over HBO Max deal: 'The worst streaming service'

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Trump is offering pardons 'like Christmas gifts' to people who don't even want them, according to a report

    The president and his closest associates could face multiple civil and criminal investigations once he leaves office.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • The Taliban are megarich – here's where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

    The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period. The government is now in peace talks with the Taliban, seeking to end their 19-year insurgency.I study the Taliban’s finances as an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies. Here’s where their money comes from. 1\. Drugs – $416 millionAfghanistan accounted for approximately 84% of global opium production over the past five years, according to the United Nation’s World Drug Report 2020. Much of those illicit drug profits go to the Taliban, which manage opium in areas under their control. The group imposes a 10% tax on every link in the drug production chain, according to a 2008 report from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent research organization in Kabul. That includes the Afghan farmers who cultivate poppy, the main ingredient in opium, the labs that convert it into a drug and the traders who move the final product out of country. 2\. Mining – $400 million to $464 millionMining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc and other metals and rare-earth minerals in mountainous Afghanistan is an increasingly lucrative business for the Taliban. Both small-scale mineral-extraction operations and big Afghan mining companies pay Taliban militants to allow them to keep their businesses running. Those who don’t pay have faced death threats.According to the Taliban’s Stones and Mines Commission, or Da Dabaro Comisyoon, the group earns $400 million a year from mining. NATO estimates that figure higher, at $464 million – up from just $35 million in 2016. 3\. Extortion and taxes – $160 millionLike a government, the Taliban tax people and industries in the growing swath of Afghanistan under their control. They even issue official receipts of tax payment.“Taxed” industries include mining operations, media, telecommunications and development projects funded by international aid. Drivers are also charged for using highways in Taliban-controlled regions, and shopkeepers pay the Taliban for the right to do business. The group also imposes a traditional Islamic form of taxation called “ushr” – which is a 10% tax on a farmer’s harvest – and “zakat,” a 2.5% wealth tax. According to Mullah Yaqoob, tax revenues – which may also be considered extortion – bring in around $160 million annually. Since some of those taxed are poppy growers, there could be some financial overlap between tax revenue and drug revenue. 4\. Charitable donations – $240 millionThe Taliban receive covert financial contributions from private donors and international institutions across the globe. Many Taliban donations are from charities and private trusts located in Persian Gulf countries, a region historically sympathetic to the group’s religious insurgency. Those donations add up to about $150 million to $200 million each year, according to the Afghanistan Center for Research and Policy Studies. These charities are on the U.S. Treasurey Department’s list of groups that finance terrorism. Private citizens from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran and some Persian Gulf nations also help finance the Taliban, contributing another $60 million annually to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, according to American counterterrorism agencies. 5\. Exports – $240 millionIn part to launder illicit money, the Taliban import and export various everyday consumer goods, according to the United Nations Security Council. Known business affiliates include the multinational Noorzai Brothers Limited, which imports auto parts and sells reassembled vehicles and spare automobile parts.The Taliban’s net income from exports is thought to be around $240 million a year. This figure includes the export of poppy and looted minerals, so there may be financial overlap with drug revenue and mining revenue. 6\. Real estate – $80 millionThe Taliban own real estate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and potentially other countries, according to Mullah Yaqoob and the Pakistani TV Channel SAMAA. Yaqoob told NATO annual real estate revenue is around $80 million. 7\. Specific countriesAccording to BBC reporting, a classified CIA report estimated in 2008 that the Taliban had received $106 million from foreign sources, in particular from the Gulf states.Today, the governments of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are all believed to bankroll the Taliban, according to numerous U.S. and international sources. Experts say these funds could amount to as much as $500 million a year, but it is difficult to put an exact figure on this income stream. Building a peacetime budgetFor nearly 20 years, the Taliban’s great wealth has financed mayhem, destruction and death in Afghanistan. To battle its insurgency, the Afghan government also spends heavily on war, often at the expense of basic public services and economic development.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]A peace agreement in Afghanistan would allow the government to redirect its scarce resources. The government might also see substantial new revenue flow in from legal sectors now dominated by the Taliban, such as mining. Stability is additionally expected to attract foreign investment in the country, helping the government end its dependence on donors like the United States and the European Union.There are many reasons to root for peace in war-scarred Afghanistan. Its financial health is one of them.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hanif Sufizada, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * How a troop drawdown in Afghanistan signals American weakness and could send Afghan allies into the Taliban’s arms * After US and Taliban sign accord, Afghanistan must prepare for peaceHanif Sufizada does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Shark attack victim swam to shore and walked 300m in 'remarkable' survival story

    An Australian man swam to shore and walked 300 metres to get help after suffering “extraordinary” injuries in a shark attack, in a story of survival paramedics have described as “remarkable”. The 29-year-old man was badly bitten by the shark while surfing in D’Estrees Bay off Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Paramedic Michael Rushby said that the surfer had “serious” lacerations on his back, backside and leg “consistent with quite a large shark bite”. Mr Rushby said it was “remarkable” that the man had managed to swim to shore and walk to the car park to get help. “He told me he swam back to the beach by himself… then he had to walk 300 metres to the carpark where he was able to get some help from bystanders. With the extent of his injuries, this was quite remarkable.” An off-duty paramedic who was nearby rushed to the beach in his own car to treat the victim, who received further treatment at the scene from Mr Rusby and another paramedic who came by ambulance before being taken to Flinders Medical Centre. “We stabilised him on the side of the road, treated his injuries and managed his pain,” Mr Rushby said. “The young man sustained serious lacerations and this was to his back, his backside and his thigh. These injuries were consistent with quite a large shark bite.” The surfer wrote a note describing his experience and thanking the paramedics and medical staff who saved him, which has been shared on social media. “I was sitting on my board when I felt a hit on my left side,” he wrote. “It was like being hit by a truck. “It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow, and took a chunk out of my board. I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared.” Mr Rushby said that despite his injuries the man remained conscious and spoke with the paramedics as they treated him. “He was able to hold a conversation from the time I met him to the time I handed him over. He was doing well, he was able to recall the event, and was able to hold a conversation which was good and reassuring.” In hospital, the shark attack victim said he was “incredibly lucky” and “optimistic” that he would “make a full recovery”. Eight people have been killed in shark attacks in Australia this year, a sharp increase on the two fatal attacks in the previous three years combined. Climate change has been identified as a possible factor for increased shark activity. While great white sharks are not dependent on water temperature, most of the species they hunt are, and as their prey migrates closer to shore, the great whites follow. Daryl McPhee, Associate Professor of Environmental Science at Bond University, told The New Daily after the most recent fatal attack that increasing human marine activity was also a factor.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Iran says US 'got the message' on tense exchanges in Gulf

    Iran said Monday it was glad the United States “got the message” and modified its behavior in the Persian Gulf, after the top U.S. Navy official in the region said his forces had reached a state of deterrence with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea. “Unfortunately, the U.S. has often had an unprofessional approach toward Iran’s navy,” he said. Paparo, who oversees the Navy's 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, said the two sides had reached a state of “uneasy deterrence” and that he had a “healthy respect” for Iran's regular navy and the naval forces of its Revolutionary Guard.

  • Explainer: Why 'safe harbor' day spells trouble for Trump's legal bid to overturn election defeat

    Here is an explanation of why Trump, who has made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, is running out of time to contest Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election. "Safe harbor" day is a deadline, set by a U.S. law from 1887, for states to certify the results of the presidential election. The safe harbor date falls six days before the meeting of the Electoral College, in which slates of "electors" formally select the presidential nominee who won the popular vote in their home states.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • Emirati royal buys 50 per cent stake in Israeli football club

    A member of the Emirati royal family has bought a 50 per cent stake in an Israeli premier league club, the latest major deal to emerge from a normalisation treaty struck by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan signed the deal with Beitar Jerusalem, a controversial club which has never signed an Arab player and has battled with a reputation for anti-Muslim racism. "I am thrilled to be a partner in such a glorious club that I have heard so much of and in such a great city, the capital of Israel and one of the holiest cities in the world,” Sheikh Hamad said in a statement on the club's website. The reference to Jerusalem as the "capital" of Israel is noteworthy as the city is claimed by both the Israelis and the Palestinians as their own, and is one of the biggest sources of tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A spokesman for the club said that Beitar would set up a new board of directors and that Sheikh Hamad’s son would represent him on it. Sheikh Hamad has also pledged to invest 300m shekels (£69m) in the club over the next ten years. The purchase is the latest in a string of lucrative deals made possible by the Abraham Accords, an agreement to end hostilities between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Missing dog surprises owner by walking into her work

    June Rountree spent weeks imagining being reunited with her missing dog, Abby, but not once did she think it would involve the pup tracking her down at work.On Nov. 8, Abby got loose from Rountree's backyard in Dothan, Alabama. Rountree and her husband immediately began searching for Abby, putting up flyers and asking neighbors if they had spotted her. Rountree is a cashier at a Walmart less than two miles from her home, and while at work on Nov. 28, she heard a flurry of activity by the ice machine and saw that customers and employees were chasing a dog that had walked into the store.As the dog came closer to her register, Rountree saw that it looked a lot like Abby, and when she called out, the pup came running. "I was in complete shock and just couldn't believe it," Rountree told The Washington Post. She explained to the crowd that this was her dog Abby and she had been missing for three weeks. Rountree said she's worked at the Walmart for 10 years, and while Abby has been to the parking lot, she's never been inside the store.Rountree has no idea where Abby was or how she wound up walking into her work, but isn't asking any questions — she's just glad her dog is home. "It really is just unbelievable," Rountree told the Post. "It's like a dream. You can't make this stuff up."More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon would rather joke about Rudy Giuliani's farts than his COVID

  • Trump adviser broke law with Biden criticism, watchdog says

    A federal watchdog agency on Monday reported that one of President Donald Trump’s economic advisers repeatedly violated the law during the campaign season with his criticisms of Joe Biden, now the president-elect. The Hatch Act prevents federal employees from engaging in political work while performing their official duties. The agency charged with enforcing the act said that Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, used his position to influence the 2020 presidential election through his statements in television interviews and on social media.