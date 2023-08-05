New Market man arrested after domestic assault in Waynesboro restaurant parking lot

WAYNESBORO — A domestic dispute in the parking lot of a Waynesboro restaurant Friday afternoon led to one victim being transported to Augusta Health.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant on Lucy Lane at 3:33 p.m. Friday for a report of a 42-year-old female victim struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The preliminary investigation, police said, determined that the female and the suspected car driver, Gary Beavers, 35, were involved in a domestic dispute that led to the car being parked in the restaurant’s parking lot.

A press release said the female exited the vehicle with a minor child before Beavers, of New Market, allegedly took control of the vehicle and hit the female with it. Police said Beavers then left the scene and the area.

The victim was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of her injuries, the release said. The minor child was not injured, according to police.

Waynesboro Police said Beavers was later located in New Market and arrested by officers from the New Market Police Department. Beavers, who is currently being held in the RSW Regional Jail in Front Royal, was charged with the following, per the release:

18.2-51(F)- Maliciously stab, cut or wound with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-51(F)- Maliciously cause bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-51(F)- Attempt maliciously cause bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-95- Grand Larceny of motor vehicle

18.2-57.2- Assault and battery of a family or household member

46.2-301- Driving vehicle suspended or revoked

46.2-864- Reckless driving

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Man arrested after domestic assault in Waynesboro restaurant parking lot