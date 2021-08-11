New Market man gets 15 years for stabbing bar owner

Aug. 11—A Frederick County Circuit Court judge sentenced a New Market man to 15 years in prison Tuesday after he stabbed a bar owner who stood up for his employee nearly three years ago to the day.

Alexander Cetan Astudillo, 36, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for the Aug. 8, 2018, offense at Blue Sky Bar & Grill in New Market. He entered an Alford plea July 29 — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — to one count of first-degree assault.

Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. sentenced Astudillo to 25 years with all but 15 years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation upon his release. Astudillo gets credit for the three years he's served. He must serve at least half of his 15-year sentence. Sentencing guidelines recommended between 10 and 18 years for the offense.

In court Tuesday, Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown played a video of the assault. In it, Astudillo is seated at the bar being served beer — his fourth, according to Brown. He's seen gesticulating and talking in the direction of a female bartender, who Brown said Astudillo was hitting on. Bar owner Mark Paxton, sitting with his business partner a few seats down, confronts Astudillo and tells him to stop this behavior or he'd call the police, Brown said. The video clip shows Paxton's wife stepping between them. Astudillo bends down, then sits up, reaching his arm around the wife, and stabs Paxton in the stomach with a knife, Brown said, though Paxton's full body was not visible from the particular video clip shown in court.

Then, a bar employee punches Astudillo, and several patrons join in, Brown explained. She said the fight continued until Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived. Astudillo and Paxton were both taken to shock trauma.

Referring to reports from a doctor at the detention center, Brown said Astudillo is described as narcissistic and someone who blames others for his troubles.

Before Nicklas handed down the sentence, Astudillo apologized.

"I am very sorry for everything that happened," Astudillo said. "With my skewed perception, unfortunately, this incident occurred."

Astudillo said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and experienced a PTSD "flash back" at the time of the stabbing. Astudillo suggested he was defending himself and alleged Paxton spit on him, but Brown said there was no evidence to support that claim.

In discussing his PTSD, Astudillo referenced a March 2017 incident in which a sheriff's deputy shot him in self-defense after he lunged at her with a knife, according to previous reports.

Mark Paxton and his wife were present in court Tuesday. Paxton detailed his surgery, his struggles to eat in the days immediately following his recovery, plus the muscular atrophy and digestive issues he experiences to this day. He still has scars from three years ago, Brown said, and provided photos to the judge. The injury also delayed Paxton's start at a new job.

Paxton alleged a former cell mate told him Astudillo wanted to see him and his wife dead.

"I just feel like he needs to not be in the public" for as long as possible, Paxton told the judge.

Defense attorney Mary McGuirk Drawbaugh, through the probing of forensic psychiatrist Dr. Christiane Tellefsen, painted Astudillo as a depressed, troubled man suffering from PTSD, a mood disorder and personality disorder, who is battling a dependency on alcohol. Astudillo called himself a "humble medical student" who dreamed of returning to school to complete his degree.

"He is capable of doing well if he is not drinking," Tellefsen said.

When questioned by Brown, Tellefsen acknowledged Astudillo had previously failed to succeed in two treatment programs.

Drawbaugh asked the court for a sentence equivalent to time served, arguing her client would be a good candidate for probation. She said Astudillo's mother, who was present in court, could afford to send him to a private hospital to treat his mental health and alcohol issues. Drawbaugh did not have a comment for the press after the hearing.

Brown sought a sentence of 25 years. She recognized Astudillo's mental health struggles but also pointed out his prior criminal record: assault, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

Before issuing the sentence, Nicklas spoke at length to the factors he must consider, such as the severity of the crime, public safety and the defendant's mental health. Had Paxton not survived, Astudillo could be facing a murder charge, Nicklas said.

In addition to 15 years incarceration, Nicklas ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Astudillo and mental health treatment. The judge recommended he be sent to the Patuxent Institution, a maximum-security treatment-oriented facility in Jessup. Astudillo must abstain from illegal substances and alcohol and cannot have contact with the Paxtons.

