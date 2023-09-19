Market on the Move
Sustainable food bank in Tucson
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Make a gourmet meal that won't break the bank with '$10 Fine Dining' as we follow along with chef Sakari Smithwick his favorite recipe for chickpea curry stew. The post Cook dinner for the family on a budget with chef Sakari Smithwick’s chickpea curry stew appeared first on In The Know.
The sale includes Anker's 511 Power Bank and 12-in-1 Docking Station.
Kenya-based EV startup Roam has unveiled a new shuttle bus model dubbed Move, coming as the East African country continues to push for the adoption of electric vehicles. Roam (formerly Opibus) now plans to ramp up its production of the Move bus, and expand its charging infrastructure as it anticipates a growth in EV bus demand following Kenya’s acceleration of electric vehicle adoption, against the backdrop of skyrocketing fuel prices, and calls for a switch to sustainable transport options.
Medication might be easier than exercise or eating right, but TrueMed wants to change your thinking on that. Calley Means and Justin Mares started the payment integration company last year to make it easy for consumers to pay for healthy food, exercise and supplements using their tax-free health savings accounts or flexible spending account dollars. Typically, medical expense purchases like that are approved with a letter of medical necessity from your doctor upon collection of certain data.
Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has resigned from the top role, including the boards, with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, Prosus' group chief investment officer, has been elevated as interim chief executive for the companies that hold significant stakes in major software, payments, edtech and food delivery enterprises and startups worldwide. The firms didn't say why van Dijk, 50, stepped down, but asserted that the decision was reached after "mutual" agreement.
The US has seen a record 23 billion-dollar climate disasters so far this year — and major food and beverage execs are paying attention.
We love those bougie Restoration Hardware vibes without those Restoration Hardware prices.
Sam Raimi's creative partner, Zainab Azizi, is looking for diverse genre voices.
Raghav Poddar was studying computer science at Columbia University when he became intrigued by the challenges restaurant owners were facing maintaining an online presence. A self-described "foodie," Poddar -- who didn't have much time to cook meals -- was a heavy user of food delivery and pickup services in New York City. "Many restaurants don't have much of an online presence, but they have the ability to cook more dishes and cuisines representative of their communities," Poddar told TechCrunch in an email interview.
When Silicon Valley Bank imploded in March, Sam Heshmati wasn’t naive enough to think that First Republic Bank -- where he had worked for more than a decade and helped launch their startup practice -- wouldn’t be affected. As First Republic's then-managing director and head of venture banking, he soon had to turn his attention to helping First Republic meet a surge in demand, a surge that began as soon as the regional banking crisis kicked off on March 10. At the time, Heshmati was at a sales conference for First Republic in San Francisco, along with executive management.
"But please, please just don't do what I did." The post Sustainable fashion creator recounts time she got a carpet beetle infestation from an unwashed thrifted sweater: ‘just don’t do it’ appeared first on In The Know.
Verkor produces pouch and cylindrical battery modules for electric vehicles and energy-storage sites. The huge sum includes an €850 million Series C funding round as well as €600 million in loans from the EU's European Investment Bank, Verkor explained in a statement.
Once you own a pair of these, you'll never shell out for those pricey alternatives again.
The head of the nation's third-largest bank said the changes won't be 'universally popular' within Citigroup.
During that time, he led partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and regional banks across Latin America, struck strategic deals with JPMorgan Chase, Wells-Fargo, and Bank of America in the U.S., and led the underlying infrastructure build for the fintech giant's cross-border payouts product, allowing Stripe to make payments in over 100 countries. “That’s when it clicked, and I realized -- ‘ah, you can really craft infrastructure in a really thoughtful way that allows you to solve pertinent issues,’” he told TechCrunch.
"I want to be VERY clear here. This is THE GREATEST LIFE HACK THIS APP HAS EVER SHOWN ME."
A popular over-the-counter decongestant ingredient doesn’t actually work, according to advisors to the FDA.
If you need to cash a check but don't have an ID or a bank account, your options may be limited. Here's what you need to know.