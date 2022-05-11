Market is not liking Outfront Media's (NYSE:OUT) earnings decline as stock retreats 14% this week

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) shareholders, since the share price is down 17% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 44%. It's down 22% in about a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 12% in the same time.

Since Outfront Media has shed US$561m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Outfront Media moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that the dividend has declined - a likely contributor to the share price drop. The revenue decline, at an annual rate of 9.6% over three years, might be considered salt in the wound.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Outfront Media, it has a TSR of -10% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Outfront Media shareholders are down 11% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -9.8%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 1.9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Outfront Media better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Outfront Media has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

