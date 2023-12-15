On the market in Palm Beach: Co-owner says updated condo offers 'a very easy way of life'

A 2016 move to Palm Beach was just what Lauren Sbordone needed, she says, after she sold her New York City home in Manhattan and left her Wall Street career.

Today a real estate agent with Brown Harris Stevens, Sbordone says she “never regretted” her decisions, attributing them to an “early midlife crisis and wanting a fresh start.”

She relocated to the island with her beau — and now husband — Richard Rule, she explains.

Laura Sbordone and husband Richard Rule bought their Sloans Curve condominium in 2016.

“We were a little ahead of the housing-market curb, when people moved here during (the) COVID” pandemic starting in 2020.

The couple rented for a while before settling on buying a condominium in the Sloans Curve development at 2000 S. Ocean Blvd. on the South End in 2017.

“My husband wanted condo living, and I said, ‘OK, but I want to be on the ocean,’” she recalls. “One of my Realtor friends told me that the Sloans Curve development was the most prestigious on the island — and it does live like a five-star resort.”

This particular condominium, No. 203-N, immediately appealed to her, she says.

“When you walk in, all you see is lush greenery and the ocean. It’s sheer privacy, and it lives like a home. The moment I saw it I fell in love with it.”

The living room’s impact-resistant sliding-glass doors open onto the balcony.

But her husband’s passion for golf and the couple’s need for a yard for their puppy sparked their decision to buy a single-family home at Mayacoo Lakes Country Club, a gated golf-community in West Palm Beach that shares a campus with Breakers West.

“My husband golfs there every single day, and it’s about a 25-minute drive. I’m there three or four times a week. That’s where our life is for the most part,” she says.

As such, they are selling their two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath apartment with 2,851 square feet of living space, inside and out. Sbordone holds the listing and has priced the condo at $4.195 million, including its garage parking for two cars. The apartment’s furniture is available separately.

When they first saw it, the Palm Beach condominium was pristine — literally.

The balcony, which runs the length of the condo, views a side lawn while offering views of the Atlantic.

“It was fully renovated,” Lauren says. “It was owned by a designer who purchased it with her husband, but they never moved in. Everything was brand new. The stickers were still on the appliances, which still were wrapped in plastic.

“She did a lovely job. Everything is high end. The floor is covered in (oversized) porcelain tiles, and there’s lighting for art, so she must have been a collector. All I had to do was decorate.”

The north-facing unit angles east, with the entry opening to a hallway that directs foot traffic past the wet bar and kitchen to the living area.

With cerused-wood cabinetry and stainless-steel accents, the island-layout kitchen is open to the main hallway leading from the front doors.

To one side are the guest bedroom suite and laundry area. On the other side are the powder room and the main bedroom suite, which includes a den, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a shower, a soaking tub and double vanities.

Both bedrooms and the living areas open to a terrace running the length of the unit.

The building stands adjacent to an enclave of single-family homes and townhouses that also are part of the expansive Sloans Curve development.

“To the north are the Residences of Sloans Curve, and they are planted with such lush gardens that now we can only see one roof. We also see east to the ocean and sunsets to the west.”

The sliding-glass doors and windows are fitted with impact-resistant glass.

The kitchen is finished with contemporary cabinetry made of cerused wood, and their upper portions are fronted by frosted glass framed in stainless steel. The center work island is covered with a Dikon counter, and the perimeter cabinets are topped by marble. The appliances are by Thermador.

Notable details include feature walls in the living area and main bedroom covered in seagrass wallpaper, and a small area in the main bedroom that Lauren repurposed for use as an office.

The homeowners carved out space in the primary bedroom for a home office, which can be closed off by pocket doors.

Bathrooms throughout feature cabinetry similar to the kitchen’s along with quartz counters and white tile.

Built in the early 1980s, the Sloans Curve development comprises two addresses — 2000 and 2100 S. Ocean Blvd. At both addresses are north and south buildings, each with 48 units.

Sbordone and Rule’s building is built around an open-to-the-sky atrium. Community amenities include the pool, private beach access and a tennis facility with six clay courts, a pro shop and two full-time pros. The development has a full-time manager, gate-house security and door staff.

Oceanview unit 301-N is in the building at the far right, addressed as 2000 Sloans Curve in Palm Beach’s South End.

“I will miss the ocean and walking on the beach every day,” Sbordone says. “It’s a first-class, very-high-end building with a lovely pool. The staff is phenomenal. They do it all — unload your groceries, set up chairs with towels at the beach and ocean, and bring in furniture from the deck for you.”

She adds: “It’s a very easy way of life.”

In the primary bathroom, the bathtub is positioned beneath a glass-block window and next to the glass-enclosed shower.

