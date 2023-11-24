On the market in Palm Beach: Oceanfront house on North End priced at $39 million

It’s a bittersweet endeavor for Tiffany Cloutier to list for sale the Palm Beach home she shared with her late husband, George, an entrepreneur and small-business consultant. Much of their history, she says, was tied to the oceanfront house at 240 N. Ocean Blvd.

“My husband bought it in 2003 and had just moved in a few months before I met him in March 2004,” she says.

The Mediterranean-style house, which dates to 1992, recently had been redecorated, she recalls: “It was amazing, beautiful.”

Not knowing much at the time about George, she was impressed with how well his house presented itself.

“He liked flowers and was involved with the landscaping, and the beautiful fabrics (in the interiors) were very Palm Beach-y,” Cloutier recalls.

With its front patio furnished for lounging, sunbathing and outdoor dining, the house has a pool positioned between the two wings that project from the main wing of the house toward the ocean.

She did learn the house had been completely renovated before he bought it. “It’s a gem,” she says.

So everything was perfect for the new couple. “I didn’t have to do a thing,” she says.

She did at one point convert a back bedroom into a large custom-fitted closet, and then turned it back into a bedroom again during the pandemic. But that was about it, she says.

ON THE MARKET IN PALM BEACH: Tommy Hilfiger and wife relist one of their two Palm Beach houses for nearly $36 million

Since her husband’s death last year, Cloutier has decided to downsize a bit with her daughter, Holidae, 7.

She has the six-bedroom, six-bath house – with two half-baths and 7,630 square feet of living space, inside and out — listed at $39 million. Compass Florida agent Elizabeth DeWoody holds a co-listing with agent Jack Rooney II of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“I’ve been reluctant to sell. I love the house — and the panoramic views of the ocean from both levels are amazing. Where else can you wake up in the morning and see the sunrise from your bedroom windows coming up over the ocean? Holidae and I both enjoy that,” Cloutier says.

The arches in the front loggia frame views of the pool and patio along with the Atlantic Ocean.

“I’ve looked around the island to get a perspective of where else to live and thought: I still love it here.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tiffany, George Cloutier find best things, especially dogs, come in small sizes

The lot measures about four-tenths of an acre on the northwest corner North Ocean Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, directly across the street from the ocean. The property will be sold with a deeded private beach parcel spanning 100 feet.

The front door of the two-story house faces Atlantic Avenue, while the lawn fronting North Ocean Boulevard has a seaside swimming pool.

From the foyer and stair hall, the living room is to the north, central to the floor plan. In the north wing are the kitchen, dining room and a bedroom suite. In the south wing, the foyer is flanked by the library and a bedroom suite.

The pool area — sequestered between the north and south wings — can be accessed from the living room’s loggia, the kitchen’s breakfast area, and the southeast bedroom’s enclosed loggia.

Three sets of stairways lead to four upstairs bedroom suites, ensuring their privacy. Facing the ocean are two main-bedroom suites. One of those bedrooms and a main bathroom have Juliet-style balconies.

The other two bedroom suites are on the west side, where they open to a sun terrace above the two-car garage.

ON THE MARKET IN PALM BEACH: Designer's lakeside condo on Ibis Isle is pristine, comfortable

Among the interior details are the distinctive natural-wood paneled ceilings, some in a tray-style and others with beams and coffers.

In the grand two-story living room, the ceiling trusses supporting the peaked roof are exposed. The room’s working wood-burning fireplace is finished with a carved-stone mantel.

A digitally “staged” photo shows the oceanview living room, with its original fireplace and beamed ceiling intact. This furniture in the room was added digitally.

The kitchen is equipped with professional-grade appliances that include a wine-refrigerator, icemaker and commercial walk-in cooler.

Bathroom walls, meanwhile, feature decorative tiles, a detail also found on the stair risers.

“I am very attached. This house is a nice memorial to my husband because he loved it,” Cloutier says. “On the flip side, I’m leaving it up the universe to see where we will land. We don’t have very many homes on the ocean for sale in Palm Beach, and that’s also what makes it difficult to let go.

With its original center work-island layout and inset-wood ceiling detail, the kitchen is depicted in a digitally “staged” photo as it might look after a renovation.

“During the pandemic, I took a friend on a tour around the island, and realized that (I thought) my neighborhood was the best place to live” in Palm Beach.

And because of the way her stretch of North Ocean Boulevard is configured, it doesn’t get much through traffic.

“We just walk out our gate to go to the beach, and the street is not busy,” she says.

The oceanfront house at 240 N. Ocean Blvd. is seen in the right foreground.

GOOD NEWS FOR HOMEBUYERS: Number of Palm Beach listings is up, just in time to greet holiday house-hunters

*

To see more photos of 240 N. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach, click on the photo gallery at the stop of this page.

*

For more than 20 years, Christine Davis has written about Palm Beach real estate in the "On the Market" feature in the Palm Beach Daily news.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach homes for sale: Seaside house listed at $39 million