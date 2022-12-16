Market Participants Recognise Colgate-Palmolive Company's (NYSE:CL) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 33.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Colgate-Palmolive could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Colgate-Palmolive's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 27%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 15% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.2% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Colgate-Palmolive is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Colgate-Palmolive maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Colgate-Palmolive that you need to take into consideration.

