Market Participants Recognise GHL Systems Berhad's (KLSE:GHLSYS) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider GHL Systems Berhad (KLSE:GHLSYS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 31.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

GHL Systems Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is GHL Systems Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like GHL Systems Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 47%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 7.9% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 17% each year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.9% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why GHL Systems Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From GHL Systems Berhad's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that GHL Systems Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

