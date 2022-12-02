Market Participants Recognise Santam Ltd's (JSE:SNT) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.4x Santam Ltd (JSE:SNT) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios under 8x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Santam has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Santam?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Santam's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 89% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 6.0% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 9.1% per annum during the coming three years according to the one analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 5.9% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Santam is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Santam maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Santam you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Santam. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

