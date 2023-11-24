Market Place GM glad to provide traditional holiday experience

Nov. 24—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

CHAMPAIGN — Each year on Thanksgiving in the mid-2010s, Morrie Mendenhall would pack up his two excited kids, bundle up in their winter clothes, and take them to work with him in the middle of the night.

Back then, the Black Friday shopping frenzy nationwide had begun to start at midnight, or even late at night on Thanksgiving, and the Tuscola Outlet Shops, where Mendenhall became general manager in 1999, was no exception. With around 60 stores at its peak, the vast network of stores was highly popular among shoppers looking for a deal, and Mendenhall's two children would hand out hot chocolate before going off to find deals of their own.

"They were thrilled to be up late," Mendenhall said.

Times have changed.

After pandemic restrictions were lifted, Mendenhall said, Black Friday went back to starting on Friday across the country. Most of the customers that would have flooded Tuscola Outlet Shops, which now lists only eight stores on its online directory, will find somewhere else to do their shopping.

After nearly 18 years working at the outlet mall, Mendenhall moved on in April of 2022, when he accepted the job of general manager at Market Place Mall in Champaign, which finds itself in a decidedly different position than Tuscola Outlet Shops and nearly every other mall in central Illinois.

After bypassing Springfield on a two-hour drive from his home in Jacksonville, Randy Reyes made his first ever visit to Market Place on Friday, when he purchased shoes for his daughter's birthday the next day.

He wasn't disappointed. As Mendenhall's staff gears up for another holiday season, nearly every mall storefront is occupied.

"All the other malls in Springfield don't have nothing," said Reyes, who had never been to Market Place. "That's why I drove out here. Sometimes I even drive to St. Louis, but this mall has everything. Man."

Luella Benz was delighted to find Market Place during a trip to visit her husband's family in the Champaign area. At the mall in her hometown of Enid, Okla., only a few stores remain open. She misses the days when she'd pack her kids in the car and head to a bustling mall to buy Christmas gifts.

"I remember the malls at Christmas, everybody would go with their family, and they'd go do things while (other family members) would go to another area," she said. "It don't feel like Christmas when you just send off for everything."

As Mendenhall prepares for his second Black Friday in charge, he finds himself in a position to provide that traditional and increasingly rare mall experience.

When he wasn't busy working on a local pig farm during his high school days in Oblong, back in the '80s, Mendenhall would head off with his friends to a mall in Terre Haute, Ind. For years, that mall was a destination for teens who wanted to hang out with friends and do a little shopping.

For Kiersten Jackson, Danville's Village Mall served the same purpose when she was a student at Danville High School from 2005-09.

"We used to actually walk to the mall when I was a teenager," she said, "when they had stores there."

Jackson sat in the Market Place food court on Friday, eating chicken teriyaki with her younger sister, Abby Goble, and Goble's 1-year-old daughter, Ivory. Now that Village Mall's stores are sparse, Goble and Jackson come to Market Place around once a month to buy clothes.

"It would be nice to be able to drive five minutes, get something," she said, "and have it to wear versus now, where you have to drive all the way here if you want something."

Like Mendenhall, Amanda Bonilla worked at Tuscola Outlet Shops "when it was popping down there," as she put it. After two years in Tuscola, Bonilla took a job managing the American Eagle Store at Market Place.

"We're very lucky to have a full mall," she said. "Most malls are empty."

As online shopping took hold, Bonilla saw a change in the desires of her customer base.

"I think now, you really have to take care of the customer and almost be a personal shopper for them," she said. "That's the reason they come to the store. They can stay home and sit in their pajamas and not even have to get dressed, but people come here to touch and feel things and try things on and get that personal connection."

For shoppers like Reyes, that in-person experience is worth driving an extra hour-and-a-half.

"When you're out in the open you can really enjoy things, you can see more stuff," Reyes said. "It beats shopping online because you're physically here to see everything."

With decorations already up throughout the mall and Santa set to sit for photos soon, Mendenhall is ready to work through the holiday season to allow kids and adults to feel the same holiday excitement that he and his children did during those cold nights in Tuscola.

"The nice thing about the holidays is everybody's excited anyway," he said. "Anything you can do is great. When the kids walk by the tree or they walk by Santa, there's nothing like watching their faces light up."