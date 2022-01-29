Is The Market Rewarding ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study ChampionX's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for ChampionX

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ChampionX is:

4.6% = US$78m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.05.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of ChampionX's Earnings Growth And 4.6% ROE

At first glance, ChampionX's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 13% either. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 50% seen by ChampionX over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared ChampionX's performance with the industry and found thatChampionX's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.9% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CHX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CHX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is ChampionX Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ChampionX doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by ChampionX can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • Union Pacific to buy 10 Caterpillar battery locomotives

    (Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp plans to buy 10 battery locomotives from Caterpillar Inc, Caterpillar Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said on Friday, as the rail company moves away from diesel fuel to meet a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The announcement was made as customers of the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker are trying to reduce their carbon emissions by relying less on gas and diesel for transportation. Union Pacific later said it will be adding 20 electric battery locomotives to its railroads for more than $100 million.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Why Lucid Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    After volatile swings, Lucid stock is still up roughly 8% from market close on the day of its July public debut.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • 3 Wildy Undervalued Stocks to Buy in a Heartbeat

    The general weakness in the stock market is a great opportunity for shrewd investors to make a move. Let's take a look at why you should seriously consider buying these three undervalued stocks. Coinbase is the top cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange in the U.S. with 7.4 million monthly transacting users and over $1.2 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter (ended Sept. 30).

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff