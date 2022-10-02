Is The Market Rewarding Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Gamehost's (TSE:GH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.5% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gamehost's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gamehost is:

13% = CA$13m ÷ CA$102m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Gamehost's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Gamehost seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. For this reason, Gamehost's five year net income decline of 23% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 2.8% in the same period, we found that Gamehost's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Gamehost fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Gamehost Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 92% (implying that 8.1% of the profits are retained), most of Gamehost's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Gamehost by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Gamehost has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Gamehost. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Gamehost's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

