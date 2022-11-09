Is The Market Rewarding KLCC Property Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KLCC) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:KLCC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.0% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KLCC Property Holdings Berhad is:

3.9% = RM589m ÷ RM15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.04.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

As you can see, KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 4.2%. Given the low ROE KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline of 15% is not surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 17% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is KLCC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is KLCC Property Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

When we piece together KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's low three-year median payout ratio of 18% (where it is retaining 82% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, KLCC Property Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 96% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that KLCC Property Holdings Berhad's future ROE will rise to 11% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about KLCC Property Holdings Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

