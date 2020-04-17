Is The Market Rewarding MECOM Power and Construction Limited (HKG:1183) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

MECOM Power and Construction (HKG:1183) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on MECOM Power and Construction's ROE.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
See our latest analysis for MECOM Power and Construction
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MECOM Power and Construction is:
12% = MO$56m ÷ MO$463m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).
The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each HK$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made HK$0.12 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
MECOM Power and Construction's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE
At first glance, MECOM Power and Construction seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 10%. For this reason, MECOM Power and Construction's five year net income decline of 12% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.
However, when we compared MECOM Power and Construction's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 3.5% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is MECOM Power and Construction fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.
Is MECOM Power and Construction Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 101%,MECOM Power and Construction's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for MECOM Power and Construction by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.
Only recently, MECOM Power and Construction stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends.
Summary
Overall, we have mixed feelings about MECOM Power and Construction. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth.
Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on MECOM Power and Construction and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.