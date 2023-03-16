Is The Market Rewarding Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 20% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Monadelphous Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monadelphous Group is:

12% = AU$49m ÷ AU$425m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Monadelphous Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Monadelphous Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, while Monadelphous Group has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 8.2% . So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Monadelphous Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MND worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MND is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Monadelphous Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (implying that 9.8% of the profits are retained), most of Monadelphous Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, Monadelphous Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 87%. However, Monadelphous Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Monadelphous Group can be open to many interpretations. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

